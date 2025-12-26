Who is Devendra Singh Bora? Meet the Uttarakhand bowler who shocked Rohit Sharma with a Golden Duck in Vijay Hazare trophy

The Vijay Hazare Trophy witnessed a surprising moment when Uttarakhand fast bowler Devendra Singh Bora dismissed India captain Rohit Sharma for a golden duck. The wicket came early in the first over of the Mumbai vs Uttarakhand match and instantly caught the attention of cricket fans across the country. Rohit, one of the most experienced batters in Indian cricket, misread a well-directed delivery and was caught at deep square leg. The dismissal stunned the crowd and put Bora firmly in the spotlight.

For Devendra Singh Bora, this moment marked a major highlight in his young domestic career. Playing just his second List A match, the right-arm medium pacer showed composure beyond his experience. His ability to strike early against a world-class batter made headlines and sparked curiosity about his journey in Indian domestic cricket.

Devendra Singh Bora’s background and domestic cricket journey

Born on December 6, 2000, Devendra Singh Bora is a 25-year-old cricketer who represents Uttarakhand in India’s domestic circuit, as per News24. He began his cricket journey in local tournaments in Uttarakhand, where his disciplined line and length helped him stand out. Strong performances at the grassroots level earned him opportunities in state-level competitions.

Bora gained recognition during the Uttarakhand Premier League (UPL) 2024, where he impressed with consistent bowling and an ability to pick up key wickets. His performances there played an important role in his selection for Uttarakhand’s senior team across formats.

In first-class cricket, Devendra Singh Bora has played 15 matches and taken 30 wickets with an economy rate of 3.54. In List A cricket, he has featured in two matches so far and has already claimed four wickets. Primarily a bowler, Bora’s role is to provide breakthroughs, especially in the early overs.

The wicket of Rohit Sharma showed Bora’s strength as a pressure bowler. While his batting contributions remain limited, his bowling makes him a valuable asset in white-ball cricket. Improving control in death overs and adding more variations such as cutters and slower balls could further strengthen his game. Developing lower-order batting skills would also add balance to his profile.

Interestingly, Rohit Sharma had returned to the Vijay Hazare Trophy after a long gap and made an immediate impact by scoring a century in just 62 balls in the tournament. That hundred was his 37th List A century, making Bora’s dismissal of him even more notable.

