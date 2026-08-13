Who is Georgina Rodríguez? Meet Spanish model and Cristiano Ronaldo's newlywed wife

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly revealed that he married Georgina Rodríguez. The football superstar and his longtime partner are said to have tied the knot in an intimate civil ceremony in Cascais, Portugal, on August 11, 2026.

The private ceremony was attended only by close family members. Ronaldo later shared a picture of their hands displaying their wedding bands on social media, accompanied by the caption, “C G.” However, let’s take a look at what we know about Georgina Rodríguez .

Who is Georgina Rodríguez?

According to Moneycontrol, Georgina Rodríguez was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to Argentine father Jorge Rodríguez and Spanish mother Ana María Hernández. She spent part of her childhood in Argentina before moving to Spain with her mother.

She developed an interest in dance at a young age and began ballet training when she was four. However, she eventually had to give it up due to her family’s financial difficulties. At 18, she moved to Madrid, where she worked in retail during the week and at a bar on weekends.

Later, Georgina became a sales assistant at a Gucci store in Madrid. It was at the luxury fashion store that she first crossed paths with Cristiano Ronaldo around 2016. Their meeting eventually changed her life, both personally and professionally.

The couple made one of their first major public appearances together at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich in January 2017. Georgina attended the event with Ronaldo and his eldest son, Cristiano Jr. Later that year, their relationship became more public through social media, with Ronaldo sharing a picture of himself with Georgina on Instagram.

Over the years, Georgina Rodríguez has carved out a successful career for herself. She is now a well-known social media personality, model, and entrepreneur.

Apart from her work as a model and content creator, she also starred in the Netflix reality series I Am Georgina, which offered viewers a glimpse into her lifestyle, family, and experiences away from the football pitch.

After nearly a decade together, Georgina Rodríguez announced their engagement on August 11, 2025, by sharing a picture of her ring. Now, it appears that the couple may have also tied the knot in secret. In April 2022, Rodríguez gave birth to twins, a boy and a girl, but their baby boy tragically died during childbirth. Ronaldo has three other children, including his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr., who was born in June 2010, and twins born in June 2017.

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