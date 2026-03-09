Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia? Meet 29-year-old model who stole the heart of India’s wicket-keeper batsman

Ishan Kishan proved to be one of the catalysts who helped team India win the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup hosted at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. While his brilliant game on the field, as a batter and fielder, made him India’s favorite, his lovely moment with his ladylove on the field made fans curious. Read on to know more about Ishan’s 29-year-old girlfriend, Aditi Hundia.

Who is Ishan Kishan's girlfriend Aditi Hundia?

Moments after winning the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, Ishan Kishan was joined by his ladylove, Aditi Hundia, on the ground. Watching India’s wicket-keeper batsman share an endearing moment with his partner, his fans wanted to know more about her. For those curious, Aditi is a model who is often seen cheering for the cricketer from the stands.

The fashion enthusiast was one of the finalists of Femina Miss India 2017, after which she won the title of Miss Diva Supranational 2018. Hailing from Jaipur, Aditi pursued higher education at St. Xavier’s College after completing schooling from International School. Born on January 15, 1997, she is the daughter of businessman Lalit Hundia and Babita Hundia.

Apart from having a successful modelling career, she is an aspiring entrepreneur. She has 343K followers on Instagram, a testimony to her strong social media presence. Aditi also has a brother named Yash Hundia.

While she grabbed attention after her appearance at the T20 Finals, Hundia was first spotted cheering for the 27-year-old wicket-keeper batsman during the Indian Premier League in 2019. Many also titled the 29-year-old as the ‘mystery fangirl’.

While Ishan and Aditi have stayed tight-lipped about their relationship, his grandfather, Anurag Pandey, confirmed that they are dating. While talking to ANI, the elderly gave his blessings to the couple. He said, “We are ready to accept whoever Ishan Kishan wants to marry. Aditi is his girlfriend. She is a model. One should accept what makes children happy.”

Visuals from the celebrations of the ground show Aditi and Ishan dancing their hearts out with Hardik Pandya and his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma. Kishan also planted a sweet kiss on Hundia’s cheek on the momentous occasion.

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: Is marriage on the cards for Ishan Kishan and girlfriend Aditi Hundia amid T20 World Cup? Here's what we know