Who is LizLaz? German singer trending after Virat Kohli liked her sun-kissed photos

The internet has been going berserk, digging deep into the life of German singer and influencer LizLaz. She became a viral sensation after several online posts suggested that Indian cricketer Virat Kohli liked her post. If you’re also looking for some tea and want to know more about her, then read on!

Know about LizLaz, whose post was liked by Virat Kohli

The social media algorithm of Virat Kohli’s Instagram account has again messed up, making the cricketer the top of the discussion online. The internet is buzzing with screengrabs suggesting he liked the fashion pictures of German vlogger and singer LizLaz.

Weeks ago, she posted the sun-kissed images of herself and wrote, “Some golden hour shots.” The pinned post on her handle was allegedly liked by Kohli. Upon digging deep, we found out that she is a vlogger, foodie, and singer from Germany. Apart from modelling, she also has a degree in M.Sc. Psychology. On her Instagram bio, Liz mentioned that she is part South African, part German.

Seems like she is fond of Indian culture and cuisine. A dancing reel features her wearing a red saree dancing to the song Samosa Samosa. With 437K followers on IG, she entertains her audience by dropping videos of her singing and traveling across the world.

How it all started

LizLaz started trending after photographer Advait Vaidya dropped a post thanking Virat for liking his shot of his model, LizLaz. He shared the screenshot of Kohli’s like and wrote in the caption, “How does one react to this.. When the Goat, @virat.kohli .. Likes your Post.. me and @lizlaz_tv are still rubbing our eyes to check if it's actually happening.. haha.. Thank you Goat..”

Check out his post:

Déjà vu much? Yes, this isn’t the first time someone’s post was accidentally liked by Anushka Sharma's husband, Virat. Earlier, TV actress Avneet Kaur’s post featured a like by the Indian cricketer. Back then, too, the internet went gaga, forcing Kohli to pen a note to clarify that it was the algorithm and not him.

In his earlier statement, Virat had mentioned, “I'd like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it. I request that no unnecessary assumptions be made. Thank you for your understanding.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Pinkvilla!

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma’s wedding crashed by man disguised as priest, reveals security head