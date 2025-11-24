Who is Smriti Mandhana’s father? The man behind the cricket star’s success story

Indian women’s cricket star Smriti Mandhana’s wedding to music composer Palash Muchhal, scheduled for November 23, 2025 in Sangli, has been postponed indefinitely after her father, Shriniwas Mandhana, experienced a medical emergency. The family has paused all celebrations to focus on his health.

According to Smriti’s manager, Tuhin Mishra, Shriniwas “began feeling unwell during breakfast at the family farmhouse,” leading the family to call an ambulance immediately. He was taken to Sarvhit Hospital in Sangli, where doctors found elevated cardiac enzymes and high blood pressure. Family physician Dr. Naman Shah said his symptoms pointed to angina. “If his condition worsens, we might need to perform angiography,” he explained. Shriniwas is currently under observation.

The colourful pre-wedding rituals, including mehendi, haldi and sangeet, had already taken place, but the upcoming ceremony has now been put on hold. The family has requested privacy as they focus on Shriniwas’ recovery. The new wedding date has not been announced.

Who is Smriti Mandhana’s father?

Shriniwas Mandhana is known not only as the father of one of India’s leading women cricketers but also as a major influence in her sporting career. In his younger days, he played district-level cricket in Sangli and once hoped to pursue the sport professionally, as per India Today. Reports suggest that he could not continue due to a lack of support from his own parents.

Despite this setback, Shriniwas remained connected to cricket and passed on his passion to his children. He often expressed that he wished one of them would play for India, and his belief became a driving force in Smriti Mandhana’s career. She has shared in interviews that her father’s steady and firm encouragement helped her grow. She frequently accompanied him to cricket grounds, watched matches, and picked up skills by observing him and her brother play.

Beyond sports, Shriniwas built a career as a chemical distributor, providing stability for the family. His work allowed him to support Smriti and her siblings as they trained and pursued cricket seriously. Many credit his consistent support for helping Smriti reach international cricket and become one of India’s most recognised women athletes.

