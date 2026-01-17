Williams F1 star Alex Albon and pro-golfer Lily Muni He announce engagement: ‘Stuck with each other’

F1 driver, Thai-American sportsperson, Alex Albon, and Chinese pro-golfer, Lily Muhi He, have put a ring on it. On January 16 local time, the two took to their Instagram accounts to share a joint post announcing their engagement. With an instant photo print of their faces beside each other, the two posed happily looking into the camera and wrote, “I guess we’re stuck with each other now”, encompassing their sweet relationship.

Alex Albon pops the question to longtime girlfriend Lily Muhi He

Lily Muhi He is getting ready to update her WAG status thanks to beau Alex Albon, and there’s nothing more that the fans of F1 can ask for. The 29-year-old racer seems to have gotten down on one knee during a private moment shared between only the two of them, without making a public affair out of it. Dressed in comfortable clothing, with him in a black T-shirt and her in a white hoodie, the two appeared to be bare-faced and full of smiles in the photo. The 26-year-old showed off the big sparkler on her ring finger with a wide grin on her face, expressing her happiness.

Alex Albon and Lily Muni He have been dating since 2019 and have remained strong over the past seven years of their relationship. Both ambitious sportspeople, they have provided equal and very vocal support to each other and have been spotted at sports events. Fellow F1 drivers Pierre Gasly, Charles Leclerc, Esteban Ocon, and Oscar Piastri dropped congratulatory messages for the couple in the comments section. While Williams Racing is yet to share an official announcement, their nod to the duo was spotted by fans.

There are no confirmations regarding the official wedding ceremony, but we’re sure it will be a lavish celebration if their high-end sightings are anything to go by. We expect to see some Formula 1 royalty and friends of the couple, including other drivers and golf players, their teams, and family.

