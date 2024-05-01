Forget the splash on the court, have you heard about the sparks off it? NBA is a breeding ground for A-list romance! We're talking Rihanna cozying up with a baller, Kendall Jenner stealing the heart of a basketball beau and more. Here is a list of the famous faces who've gotten tangled up with NBA stars:

Rihanna and J.R. Smith:

The affair between the Barbadian singer and the shooting guard was a whirlwind. Sparks flew in 2009, but their on-again, off-again relationship was known for its volatility. Rumors of Smith's partying ways and Rihanna's public shade-throwing towards his team ultimately led to their split.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson:

This rollercoaster relationship has been in the spotlight since 2016. Multiple cheating scandals by Thompson have plagued the couple’s relationship, despite them having children together. Interestingly, through breakups and reconciliations, their drama has been a fixture of reality TV and celebrity gossip.

Kim Kardashian and Kris Humphries:

Though short-lived, Kim's 72-day marriage to NBA player Kris Humphries remains a pop culture touchstone. The lavish wedding and the couple's incompatibility triggered speculation about the motives behind their whirlwind romance.

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade:

The actress and the Miami Heat legend started dating in 2009 and married in 2014. They've been vocal advocates for social justice and LGBTQ+ rights, inspiring many with their strong bond.

Nick Young and Iggy Azalea:

This rapper-athlete couple had a dramatic few years together. Engaged in 2015, their relationship hit the block after a leaked video showed Young admitting to infidelity. The public fallout and broken engagement made headlines for weeks.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin:

The supermodel and the former Los Angeles Clippers star dated on and off for a few years. Though details are private, their jet-setting lifestyle kept the paparazzi busy.

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker:

The pair’s romance began with a road trip in April 2020. After months of swirling rumors, they went Instagram official on Valentine's Day 2021. They enjoyed a year of celebrations and vacations before reportedly calling it quits in June 2022 due to busy schedules and differing life paths. Rumors of a rekindled romance sparked in February 2024, but their current status remains exclusive-free.

Eva Longoria and Tony Parker:

This Hollywood actress and the French point guard were married for three years before divorcing in 2011. Rumors of infidelity swirled around Parker and it led to their high-profile split.

Carmen Electra and Dennis Rodman:

Dennis Rodman's marriage to actress Carmen Electra in 1998 was a whirlwind. Their 9-day marriage was another one of the shortest marriages ever.

Ashley Graham and Justin Ervin:

This plus-size model and former basketball player have a refreshingly private relationship. Married since 2010, they've built a strong foundation together. Graham has also been a vocal supporter of Ervin's basketball career.

Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox:

This actress and singer found love with former Los Angeles Lakers star Rick Fox. They tied the knot in 1999 but unfortunately divorced in 2005. They have a daughter together, Sasha, and despite going their separate ways, they've remained amicable co-parents.