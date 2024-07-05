10 Free Agents That Lakers, Heat Can Still Pursue ft DeMar DeRozan, Gary Trent Jr, and More

It has been a horrible offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat, who are yet to secure a big-name free agent signing. Many big names decided to join different teams but the Lakers and Heat are still in the market to find a player who can make an impact for them in the upcoming season.

Despite financial constraints and a competitive free agency market, there are several notable names still available who could improve the Lakers and Heat.

Point Guard options: Kyle Lowry, Tyus Jones

The point guard position remains pivotal for the Lakers and Heat. Kyle Lowry played for the Heat last season and it is unlikely that they will bring him back but his veteran leadership and playoff experience could be a decent option for the Lakers.

Tyus Jones is someone who could offer great reliability and especially thrive as a secondary option for the Lakers or Heat. Markelle Fultz is also available as he can present potential upside for both teams but his injury concerns are a big turn-off.

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie's stint with the Lakers last season would warrant a return, providing solid playmaking off the bench. Lastly, Dennis Smith Jr. remains a viable option for teams looking to bolster their guard rotation.

Shooting Guard targets: Gary Trent Jr., Luke Kennard

The shooting guard position offers some intriguing options, with Gary Trent Jr. and Luke Kennard standing out as knockdown shooters who could thrive in systems emphasizing perimeter shooting.

It is reported that the Lakers' new head Coach JJ Redick's system will put a ton of emphasis on three-point shooting. Players like Trent Jr and Kennard would undoubtedly flourish under Redick's coaching philosophy.

Former Laker Malik Beasley is still in the free agency market as he could find a fresh start with the Heat. Lonnie Walker IV, beloved in Lakers fandom due to his great playoff performances in 2023, is still available but he could demand a larger contract. However, the Lakers can offer a sign-and-trade deal for the Brooklyn Nets including Walker IV, Dorian Finney-Smith, and Cam Johnson.

Lastly, Isaac Okoro is also a free agent and his defensive prowess makes him an attractive option, especially for defensive-minded teams like the Heat, who could be losing Caleb Martin in free agency.

Small Forward contenders: DeMar DeRozan

At small forward, DeMar DeRozan is the biggest name available, though he may require a sign-and-trade deal due to salary cap constraints. Both Lakers and Heat are heavily linked with DeRozan but they face stiff competition from Kings.

Caleb Martin and Saddiq Bey are yet to find a home. Both provide veteran presence and perimeter shooting, while Gordon Hayward remains an outside option for teams seeking experienced leadership and scoring.

Back when DeRozan said he was open to play for the Lakers —

Available Power Forwards: Robert Covington, and..?

In the frontcourt, Precious Achiuwa stands out as a rising young star who could command a higher price in free agency. There is speculation that he will most probably sign with the Knicks again but Lakers, Heat and several other teams can consider the Nigerian young star.

Robert Covington and Dario Saric are exciting names who could come in for lesser money but they can impact the game on both ends of the floor. Both of them bring consistent three-point shooting and defensive versatility, making them valuable assets for the Lakers and Heat.

Center Considerations: Bismack Biyombo

The Lakers are actively seeking a backup center for Anthony Davis, particularly after they struggled against dominant bigs like Nikola Jokic. It has been seen that Jokic can be slowed down against a two-big lineup as we saw how the Wolves limited the reigning MVP from influencing the game.

The Lakers have been crushed by Jokic in consecutive playoffs now, therefore they are looking for someone who can support Anthony Davis in the lineup as well as a backup. Options are limited in the market, with Daniel Theis, JaVale McGee, and Bismack Biyombo being likely candidates. Similarly, the Heat can potentially pursue one of these players, as they look for backup to play behind their star Bam Adebayo.

Despite the challenges posed by the current market conditions, the Lakers and Heat still have a range of talented free agents to consider. Both teams will navigate through the financial complexities of the salary cap and will try to upgrade the roster as per their needs. The Fans can expect intense negotiations and potential surprise signings as the Lakers and Heat look to build competitive rosters.

