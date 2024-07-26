10 Most Hilarious NBA Players Nicknames Ft. Anthony ‘Day-to-Day’ Davis, Paul ‘Pandemic P’ George and More

Legendary nicknames often stick with NBA players for their entire careers. For example, Earvin Johnson’s nickname 'Magic' has stayed with him throughout his life, making him everyone’s favorite point guard, Magic Johnson. Similarly, there are iconic nicknames like King James, Air Jordan, and Black Mamba.

However, fans sometimes come up with hilarious nicknames for their favorite athletes. Celtics star Kristaps Porziņģis was humorously nicknamed 'Tingus Pingus,' a name intended to ridicule but ended up sounding funny. In the past, there was Jack 'Goldilocks' Sikma, named for his golden hair. Another example is Lafayette Lever, a player from the 80s whose name ‘Lafayette’ was humorously shortened by fans to ‘Fat’ Lever, and the name Fat Lever became known to the fans.

Top 10 funniest nicknames in NBA history

Here's a look at the top 10 funniest NBA nicknames. Of course, the list is subjective, and there are many more hilarious nicknames out there:

10. Shawn 'The Stormin' Mormon' Bradley

The 7 feet 6 inches tall giant, Shawn Bradley played for BYU back in 1990-91 and dominated the collegiate scene. However, he took a two-year hiatus to serve as a missionary for the LDS Church. This led fans to humorously dub him as 'The Enormous Mormon' and 'The Stormin' Mormon' due to his towering presence and dedication.

9. DeMar 'DeFrozen' DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has had his share of poor playoff performances, leading fans to nickname him 'DeFrozen' whenever he struggled to deliver in crucial games.

8. Domantas 'Saboner' Sabonis

This nickname is a cheeky play on words, combining Sabonis's last name with a rather inappropriate term. Despite its crudeness, it’s definitely funny and memorable.

7. 'Don’t Google' Evan Fournier

Evan Fournier’s nickname comes with a warning. The name 'Fournier' is shared with a male genital disease, Fournier gangrene. Googling his last name can lead to some disturbing images, hence the nickname 'Don’t Google.'

6. Daniel 'Boobie' Gibson

Daniel Gibson’s nickname 'Boobie' is funny for obvious reasons. It’s odd to call a grown man 'Boobie,' yet the nickname stuck and added a playful element to his persona.

5. Anthony 'Day-to-Dayvis' Davis

Anthony Davis’s frequent appearances on injury reports led fans to call him 'Day-to-Dayvis.' This nickname reflects his often uncertain availability due to minor injuries, making it both funny and relevant.

4. Charles 'Round Mound of Rebound' Barkley

Charles Barkley earned this nickname in college due to his hefty frame and incredible rebounding skills. Despite his ‘round’ physique, he dominated the boards, making 'Round Mound of Rebound' a fitting and amusing nickname.

3. Jonathan 'The Kum Bucket' Kuminga

Jonathan Kuminga’s nickname needs no explanation. It’s just ridiculous, slightly inappropriate, but undeniably funny, making it one of the most hilarious nicknames in the NBA.

2. Paul 'Pandemic P' George

Paul George dubbed himself 'Playoff P,' but after a poor performance in the 2020 bubble playoffs, fans renamed him 'Pandemic P.' This nickname highlights his underwhelming play during the pandemic-stricken season.

1. Corey 'Bad Porn' Maggette

Corey Maggette was called 'Bad Porn' due to his playing style, which involved a lot of driving and scoring but left fans unsatisfied with his overall performance. This nickname is hilariously fitting and has stuck with him ever since.

Honorable Mentions

Giannis Antetokounmpo is humorously referred to as ‘Attemptafreethrow’ due to his frequent trips to the free-throw line. Russell Westbrook was often called 'Westbrick' by Laker fans due to his inconsistent shooting.

Gilbert Arenas earned the nickname ‘Brings Guns to’ after a locker room incident involving firearms. Fans made a hilarious pun and started calling Gilbert ‘Brings Guns to’ Arenas.

Chris Paul was called ‘CP3-6 Weeks’ reflecting the frequent injury updates stating he’d return in 3-6 weeks.

Nicknames add an extra layer of fun to the NBA, offering fans a way to connect with players through humor. Whether legendary or hilarious, these monikers are an enduring part of basketball culture, ensuring that players are remembered not just for their skills but also for the laughs they inspire.