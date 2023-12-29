Recently WWE legend and former WWE Universal champion and WCW champion Goldberg expressed his anger and disappointment towards WWE management and Vince McMahon for not giving him the retirement that they promised him previously.

“I owe him everything until we went to Saudi Arabia and he asked me to put Roman Reigns over, and I had COVID. I remember calling him from my house and saying, ‘Listen, here is the deal. I’ll do it if you give me a retirement match” Goldberg expressed.

We have witnessed some of the best WWE retirement matches from Shawn Michaels vs Ric Flair match at WrestleMania 24 to Shawn Michaels vs Undertaker streak vs career match at WrestleMania 26.

Debut matches and retirement matches are both important parts of a professional wrestler's career and every professional wrestler and their fans want to see a proper retirement match.

But there are still some WWE legends and superstar who didn't get their proper retirement match. In this particular article, we will delve into the list of the top 10 WWE stars who didn’t get the proper retirement match that they deserve.

Top 10 WWE legends who never got a proper retirement match

10. Kane

The big red machine, Kane is undoubtedly one of the most popular characters of all time, he debuted in WWE as the lost brother the Undertaker who is back for revenge. He and Undertaker delivered one of the best feuds of all time.

Kane entertained WWE fans for decades, Kane’s last appearance in WWE was at Royal Rumble 2021. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Fans and experts believed and suggested Kane and his fans deserved a proper retirement match. With either Demon Finn Balor or the late Bray Wyatt.

9. Big Show

Big Show popularly known as the largest athlete in the world, is one of the exceptional WWE legends who has delivered numerous moments. from breaking arenas cages and hell and cells. Entertained fans with his memorable feuds with Mark Henry, Undertaker, Kane, and many more.

His last WWE appearance was at Monday Night Raw Legends night edition in 2021, and then he left WWE due to a lack of ideas, fans and experts believe Big Show deserved a proper retirement match.

8. The Rock

The Brahma Bull, Dwayne “The Rock:” Johnson initially gained popularity from his WWE run during the attitude era. Later he switched his career and pursued a career in acting and currently, he is one of the biggest actors in Hollywood.

He last wrestled a proper match against John Cena at WrestleMania 29 and is expected to return and face his cousin the current WWE undisputed universal champion Roman Reigns. Fans and experts believe The Rock’s retirement match would be a cherry on the cake and fans and Rock’s legacy need a retirement match.

7. Daniel Bryan

Daniel Bryan’s popularity from 2012-2014, was at its peak he captured the WWE championship at WrestleMania 30, which could be ranked as one of the best babyface storylines of all time. Where he was feuding against the corporation.

He wrestled his last match against Roman Reigns in 2021, in an speculation the loser will leave WWE, on the edition of Blue Brand. Daniel Bryan left WWE and is currently signed with AEW. Fans demand a proper retirement match for Daniel Bryan.

6. Edge

The rated r superstar Edge was undoubtedly one of the biggest heels of the company, he recently left WWE and joined AEW after his contract ended with WWE, and he wrsetled his last match at his hometown at Blue Brand against Sheamus. Fans and experts believe WWE could have booked a better retirement match for the rated r superstar Edge.

5. Goldberg

Goldberg is a legendary superstar who shocked the world after he made his shocking return back to WWE in 2016 and defeated prime Brock Lesnar in minutes at Survivor Series 2016. He last wrestled a match against Roman Reigns at WWE Elimination Chamber 2022.

Later in an interview, he revealed he needed a proper retirement match and Vince McMahon even promised him give proper retirement match that he didn't got his match. Fans and experts wanted to see a proper retirement match for Goldberg.

4. Mark Henry

Mark Henry was titled the world's strongest man by WWE and has delivered multiple feuds and entertained fans from his memorable feud with Big Show, Randy Orton, and The Undertaker. He last appeared on WWE television in 2021, Monday Night Raw the Legends edition. Fans and experts believed WWE could have given Mark Henry a proper retirement match.

3. Stone Cold Steve Austin

The Rattlesnake, Stone Cold Steve Austin is unarguably one of the biggest baby faces of all time in the history of professional wrestling. His iconic rivalry with Vince McMahon and Rock are generational feud in the industry that shaped the business.

His career ended tragically due to a life-risking injury, he made his professional return at WrestleMania 38. Fans and experts still believe Steve Austin deserved a proper retirement match.

2. Mick Foley

Mick Foley is widely regarded as a hardcore legend, his hell in a Cell match with Undertaker still shocks the world, Foley’s career ended after the match with Triple H at Hell in a Cell. Fans and experts believe Mick Foley deserved a proper retirement match.

1. Triple H

Triple H is14-time WWE champion, he had one of the best careers from facing Undertaker at WrestleMania 27 and WrestleMania 27, Triple H’s rivalry with Shawn Michaels was one of the best.

He ended his career after he suffered cardiac arrest, and he called off his career at WrestleMania 38. Fans and experts believe Triple H deserves a proper retirement plan.