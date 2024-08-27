10 WWE Wrestlers With Most Intercontinental Championship Reigns

The WWE Intercontinental Championship carries an immense prestige and rich legacy. The belt was first introduced by WWE in 1979, making it the second oldest championship after the WWE Championship, originally launched in 1963.

The Intercontinental Championship is classified as a mid-card belt, and it was the sole such title of the division until the introduction of the United States Title. The gold is the first stepping stone for a WWE Superstar before transitioning to the main event scene.

In the five decades of history of the Intercontinental Championship, many noteworthy names have held the belt. Have a look at the wrestlers with the highest number of reigns.

Wrestler Names Number Of Reigns 10) Razor Ramon 4 9) Edge 5 8) Triple H 5 7) Jeff Hardy 5 6) Wade Barrett 5 5) Rob Van Dam 6 4) Jeff Jarrett 6 3) Dolph Ziggler 6 2) The Miz 8 1) Chris Jericho 9

10) Razor Ramon

Razor Ramon defined the Intercontinental Championship in the early 1990s. At the pinnacle of his career for the Stamford-based promotion, Razor Ramon won the belt four times. Ramon's classic battle against Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania 10 ranks among the most memorable Intercontinental Championship matches ever.

9) Edge

In the Ruthless Aggression Era and PG Era, Edge mostly stayed in the world championship picture, winning it eleven times. However, before morphing into a main event star, Edge captured the Intercontinental Championship five times.

8) Triple H

In the later stages of the Attitude Era, Triple H truly became a key main event star alongside Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock. Before that, Hunter accumulated the Intercontinental Championship five times.

7) Jeff Hardy

Jeff Hardy had a specialty in tag team wrestling in the Attitude Era as part of The Hardy Boyz. He was also the youngest Intercontinental Champion in history at 23. With his last title run in 2020, he holds an impressive tally of five reigns.

6) Wade Barrett

As the leader of The Nexus, Wade Barrett was supposed to reach great heights in WWE, but he eventually got struck in the mid-card, grabbing the Intercontinental Title the same number of times as Triple H, Edge, and Jeff Hardy.

5) Rob Van Dam

With his risk-taking abilities, Rob Van Dam is one of the most renowned high-flyers in WWE history. In addition to being a former WWE Champion, he has six Intercontinental Title reigns in his accolades.

4) Jeff Jarrett

Similar to Razor Ramon, Jeff Jarrett was among the most prominent Intercontinental Champions from the 1990s. He had a total of six reigns with the belt, and he was the only man to lose it to the first and only woman Intercontinental Champion in WWE history, Chyna.

3) Dolph Ziggler

Dolph Ziggler is not associated with WWE anymore, but he stands as a modern-day great when it comes to holding the Intercontinental Championship. The former World Heavyweight Champion claimed the prestigious gold on six occasions in his career.

2) The Miz

The Miz might go down in history as one of the finest Intercontinental Champions ever. During his title reigns, he elevated its prestige by defending it regularly and delivering entertaining feuds. The A-Lister is an eight-time champion.

1) Chris Jericho

In the twilight of his wrestling career, Chris Jericho is still flourishing in AEW. During his WWE career, he became a Grand Slam Champion and captured the Intercontinental Championship a record nine times. Chris Jericho holds the record for the most Intercontinental Championship reigns in WWE.