‘100 percent fake’ former UFC star claims Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift relationship is publicity stunt

The rumors of NFL icon Travis Kelce and pop star Taylor Swift dating are at an all-time high. The whole pop culture world and sports fans are buzzing and talking about the rumored power couple in the industry.

The rumors started to go viral when both of these stars were caught hanging out together a couple of times, hand in hand. Both were even seen at each other's events. The rumors were ignited more in September when T. Swizzle started to attend Kelce's important games.

A lot of stars are reacting to the rumored power couple. Recently, former UFC star and OnlyFans model Paige VanZant appeared on the Page and Austin Podcast. She talked about a lot of things, including the power couple, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

“Think that the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce ‘love story,’ I believe it’s 100 percent fake, Come for me, Swifties.’ I have UFC fans coming for me, and I think I can handle the “Swifties.”

She further claimed that their relationship was a publicity stunt. It is good for the NFL, as now they are reaching a different demographic, as Taylor Swift and the NFL are both huge. It's good for Taylor Swift, the NFL star, and Travis Kelce, all of them.

"Think of the wives that are buying Travis Kelce jerseys now. It’s a huge publicity play on both fronts.” She claimed.

Who is Paige VanZant?

At 29, Paige VanZant has shifted gears from her former life as a mixed martial artist to become a thriving OnlyFans model. Her journey in combat sports took her through notable promotions such as the UFC, BKFC, and AEW.

VanZant embarked on her MMA career by signing an 11-fight deal with the UFC in 2013, competing in the strawweight division, and even attempting a stint on the Ultimate Fighter series.

However, she faced a setback when she was barred from participating due to being 20 years old, and the house served alcohol with a legal age requirement of 21.

Transitioning from strawweight to flyweight in 2017, VanZant bid farewell to the UFC in 2020.

Her ventures expanded into bare-knuckle boxing, and she even stepped into the ring for an influencer boxing event. In 2021, she made waves in pro wrestling with her debut at AEW, culminating in her final appearance in 2022.

Embracing a new chapter as an OnlyFans model, VanZant boldly states that she has earned more in a single day on the platform than throughout her entire fighting career.

