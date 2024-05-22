Topps to Gift Liz McGuire Her Custom Trading Card in Honour of 110MPH Foul Ball

On Sunday, a Toronto Blue Jays fan faced a huge blow as a foul ball landed directly on her forehead. During the contest between Toronto Blue Jays and Tampa Bay Rays, a 110 mph foul ball off the bat of Bo Bichette severely bruised the head of Liz McGuire as she took the ferocious blow.

After being checked up by the medical team immediately, McGuire decided to stay at the venue till the end of the game to root for the Blue Jays. However, she ended up in the emergency room once the game concluded.

Taking to Twitter to comment on the incident and giving a sneak peek into her situation, McGuire wrote, “Hey @BlueJays I got my face mashed in by a 110mph foul off Bo Bichette’s bat. I didn’t even get the ball. I even stayed till the end of the game. Any way you can hook a girl up?”

Along with the tweet, McGuire shared images of her from the day she got hit and the day after. A large swelled-up bruise can be seen above her eyes in the first image while in the second image, she can be seen having a black eye as a result of the severe hit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

While there has been no response from the Blue Jays yet, Topps responded to the die-hard fan by issuing her own baseball card. Informing about the same, Topps took to Twitter and wrote, “We made a custom Topps Now trading card of Liz McGuire: the fan who took a 110MPH Bo Bichette foul ball to the head and STAYED AT THE GAME. Liz, you’re a champ!”

A total of 110 cards will be produced by Topps to ‘honor’ the 100 mph ball and all the copies will be handed over to Liz.

“We produced exactly 110 copies, and we’re gifting them all to @lizzzzzzzzzzy,” wrote Topps on Twitter.

Responding to this gesture by Topps, Lizz replied to their tweet and wrote, “PROPS TO @Topps THIS RULES.”

ALSO READ: What Is the Fastest Pitch in MLB and Who Recorded It? Know the Fastest Pitch in 2023–24 Season