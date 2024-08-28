13-Year-Old West Virginia Football Player Passes Away After Injury to His Head During Practice

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Another unfortunate death of a young football player after he was injured in his head during football practice. The 13-year-old was an eighth grader in West Virginia who lost his life on Saturday due to football practice injuries, just three days after the first day of school.

Cohen Craddock was a student at Madison Middle School and was having a training session with his team, the Redhawks, as per a report in NBC News. That was the time when the young footballer sustained an injury to his head on Friday and was immediately taken to the hospital.

However, the youngster couldn't be saved, and the injury claimed his life on Saturday, as per the Boone County Ambulance Authority, reported NBC News. Meanwhile, according to what the deceased player’s father, Ryan Craddock, told the aforementioned network, his son collided with some other kids.

The collision resulted in him falling to the ground and hitting his head on his way down. He further said, “That created brain swelling, which started a snowball effect, which ultimately led to him passing away.”

After losing his son, Craddock wants to acknowledge everyone and raise awareness about the safety of the young children who play football. It has also been revealed that the father wants all those teammates of his son to use Guardian caps.

The Guardian caps are “soft-shell helmet covers” that help protect the heads as it's an extra layer of protection. Recently, a lot of athletes and young players have been losing their lives following head injuries.

Caden Tellier is one of those youngsters to pass away following a head injury. The Alabama high school football player was critically injured, which resulted in a brain injury during Selma Private School’s opening home game on Friday. His death was announced by his parents, Arsella Slagel Tellier and Jamie Tellier, Caden.

The young boy, who was just 16, was taken to the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital Friday night; however, the injury took his life. Something similar happened when a Kansas high school student passed away two days after seeking medical attention.

The athlete named Ovet was a 15-year-old who collapsed during training. The Johnson County Med-Act was dispatched to Shawnee Mission Northwest High School in Shawnee, Kansas, reported USA Today.

The youngster was in a very critical condition at the time of the arrival of the emergency responders. It has been reported that the number of death cases following injury to the head has been increasing. His passing was the third reported death of a high school football player.

Earlier, another athlete who was just 15 years old named Javion Taylor had lost his life due to 40 minutes of light drills; this happened on August 5, as per the school district in Hopewell, Virginia. Another one named Semaj Wilkins, who was 14, passed away after suffering a medical emergency after the player was at an afternoon football practice in Alabama on August 13.

It is to be seen what safety protocols the American football high school authorities will take following the increase in deaths due to injuries to their players’ heads.

