14 Chiefs Games Taylor Swift May Attend to Cheer Travis Kelce Despite Eras Tour Performances

Travis Kelce attended multiple Eras Tour concerts in the offseason. The Chiefs star followed his girlfriend, pop icon Taylor Swift, worldwide. The Cruel Summer singer is likely to revert her beau’s efforts. Even though Swift has multiple concerts after the NFL season begins in September, she is expected to attend 14 games.

Many fans consider Swift to be the Chiefs’ lucky charm. She was in the audience when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship and Super Bowl LVIII. The multiple Grammy winner congratulated Kelce for his third Vince Lombardi Trophy with a kiss. She attended 13 NFL games last season. Kelce has leveled the score by attending 13 Eras Tour concerts since the beginning of their relationship.

Also Read: Taylor Swift Plans on Cheering for Travis Kelce At Many NFL Games Possible Before She Wraps Eras Tour

Taylor Swift could attend 14 Travis Kelce games

Swift has seven shows scheduled in Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich. She will fly back to London for five more shows in August. She is expected to be in Kansas for the Chiefs’ opening game of the 2024-25 season. Swift will wrap up her Eras Tour on December 8 in Canada. However, she wants to attend NFL games featuring her significant other.

Advertisement

The Chiefs’ preseason clash against the Bears on August 22 might be the first game Taylor attends this season. She may attend all four games in September. The reigning Super Bowl champions have some tough fixtures in the first half of NFL 2024. They will face the Ravens, the Bengals, the Falcons, and the Chargers. Fans would love to have their lucky charm in the stands for the first two games.

Taylor might support the Chiefs from the VIP area when they face the Saints in October. She might attend all the games in November too. Chiefs will play the Buccaneers, the Broncos, the Bills, the Panthers, and the Raiders in that month. Swift will be back after concluding the Eras Tour to watch the remaining games. The 4x SB champions will take on the Browns, the Texans, the Steelers, and the Broncos.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Misses Taylor Swift’s Suprise Mashup Performance Featuring ‘Football Helmet’ Lyric at Germany Eras Tour Concert

Advertisement

It’s not clear if Swift will be available if the Chiefs make it to the further rounds. But since she took a 16-hour flight to attend the Super Bowl LVIII, she is most likely to attend those games too.

Taylor Swift joins the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony from Liverpool

Swift was performing in Liverpool when Travis Kelce got his third Super Bowl ring. She stayed up late to cheer for the top-paid NFL tight end on his big day. She joined the celebration via MeCole Hardman’s partner’s live stream on Instagram. The Chiefs management and fans praised her dedication to the franchise.