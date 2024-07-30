16-Year-Old Paddy Pimblett’s Tweet to Dana White Predicting Their Future Goes Viral After UFC 304 Win

Paddy Pimblett foresaw his UFC success a long time back! The English fighter was inclined towards MMA since childhood and made his pro debut back in 2012. Initially signed with the Cage Warriors, Paddy Pimblett had unprecedented success. He went on to become the featherweight champion before joining the UFC in 2021. Well, ever since Pimblett had joined UFC, it has been quite a joyride for him.

‘Baddy’ has gone on to win six fights in Dana White’s promotion and is looking to challenge for the title as well. After his recent bout against King Green, Pimblett even called out Renato Moicano to further stir up things in his division. However, all of these were predicted appropriately by Paddy Pimblett when he was 16 years old.

Paddy Pimblett wanted to do ‘business’ with Dana White at 16

Building up to their match at UFC 304, Paddy Pimblett talked a lot. While many people discarded them as fancy trash-talking, Pimblett went on to back his claims by submitting King Green in the very first round. And well, this knack of Pimblett backing his talks seems to be a part of his character since the early days.

In a resurfaced tweet of Paddy Pimblett, he could be seen telling Dana White that the duo will be working together in the future. The tweet read, “Hi Dana I'm 16yrs old 5-0 NSAC amateur and and [sic] a bantamweight champ in the UK guess we will be doing business in the future.” Well, surely Pimblett knew what he was talking about.

A lot of people doubted Pimblett’s abilities against King Green. But what he did inside the octagon, earned him a $200k bonus and words of praise from Dana White.

Meanwhile, continuing with his unique comments, Pimblett recently revealed why people don’t take him seriously.

Paddy Pimblett has a theory about why people don’t believe him

Paddy Pimblett secured a ranking in the lightweight division of the UFC. After his victory against King Green, the English fighter is ranked at number 15. However, while Pimblett is surely a bright young talent in the UFC, fans often do not take the lightweight fighter seriously.

Well, Paddy Pimblett has an answer for that as well. Speaking in the post fight press conference, Pimblett stated that he looked like a ‘14-year-old girl’. This was a major reason why his words were not taken seriously. Well, after his recent dominance inside the octagon, Paddy Pimblett now surely has the attention of the MMA fans.

