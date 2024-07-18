2-Time Super Bowl Winner Shuts Down Major Joe Burrow Concern Ahead of Upcoming NFL Season: ‘We Know His Potential’

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy does not believe Joe Burrow, the Cincinnati Bengals' star quarterback, is in a make-or-break season.

‘‘Not for Joe Burrow,’’ Eagles star LeSean McCoy remarked on Fox Sports 1's Speak, via Chris Roling of Bengals Wire, when asked the aforementioned question. LeSean believes Joe Burrow is a great player, and he has already shown it by leading his team to the Super Bowl in 2021.

LeSean McCoy’s take on Joe Burrow

Many see this season as a ‘make-or-break’ season for the experienced quarterback Joe Burrow. However, Bengals fans will appreciate McCoy's new perspective on QB. On Speak, McCoy stated that Burrow has proved to be a winner and can be terrific when healthy.

McCoy said, “Not for Joe Burrow. He's really good. He's just fantastic. And he is so young. He's just 27 years old. When he's at his peak and healthy, we know his potential and don't need to see it right now. We know it will happen at some time.”

Following a poor start last season, Burrow resumed playing in the middle of the season before suffering a season-ending wrist injury. He finished 5-5 as the team's starting quarterback. The Bengals missed the playoffs after finishing last in the American Football Conference-North division with a 9-8 mark.

The ‘make or break’ storyline around the Bengals has begun to emerge, as it appears like the team will lose Tee Higgins next summer, and Burrow has struggled to remain healthy. But as McCoy points out, Burrow will not have a better performance this year.

Joe Burrow has carried his team to the Super Bowl in 2022

When healthy, Joe Burrow has proven to be one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL. He guided the Bengals to consecutive playoffs in 2021 and 2022. He has a 5-2 postseason record, having led Cincinnati to the Super Bowl.



In 2021, on his route to the Super Bowl, he passed for 4,611 yards and 34 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 108.3. The next season, in 2022, he was just as solid, accumulating 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns, and a 100.8 passing rating on his way to the AFC Championship.

Burrow has a 29-22-1 NFL record over four seasons. He has thrown 14,083 yards, 97 touchdowns, and 37 interceptions while also rushing for 605 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also retains the NFL record for the highest completion percentage, at 68%.

Eventually, however, he will be expected to secure his place in history with a title in the coming season.