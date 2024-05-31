2002 NBA Finals: When LA Lakers Won Their 14th Title Enroute to Legendary Three-Peat

In American team sports, the "Three-Peat" has come to represent the highest achievement possible. The Lakers are the last team from the Big Four (NFL, NBA, MLB, and NHL) to have accomplished the feat.

Though it would take them a few years and the end of the Michael Jordan era before future Hall of Famers Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal joined the Lakers in 1996, to reach their full potential. However, the two would rule the basketball world at the turn of the century in a manner that very few have ever done before.



2002 NBA Finals

The Lakers won their third straight NBA title in 2002 after easily defeating the New Jersey Nets 4-0 in the Finals. After all three of the Lakers' titles, O'Neal was named Finals MVP, making history as the only player (apart from Michael Jordan) to win the honor three times in a row. O'Neal was named to the All-NBA First Team every year during the Lakers championship runs, while Bryant was named to the All-NBA First Team twice and the All-NBA Second Team once. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Shaquille O’Neal Got Angry at Kobe Bryant for Wearing Michael Jordan Jersey During Lakers 3-Peat

2001 NBA Finals

The Lakers had a 56-26 record in 2000–01, not quite as dominant as they had the year before, but when the postseason arrived, Los Angeles crushed the opposition in a way never seen before. The Lakers swept past their opponents in the playoffs en route to the finals. The Lakers lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in overtime in Game 1 of the 2001 NBA Finals, but they made a stunning comeback and won the next four games to win the title. This was their second title in a row.

Advertisement

2000 NBA Finals

In response to pressure from a fan base hungry for postseason success before the 1999–00 season, the Lakers appointed former Chicago Bulls coach Phil Jackson. Jackson instantly contributed to his already burgeoning legacy after winning six titles with the Bulls. The Lakers concluded the regular season in the first season of the O'Neal, Bryant, and Jackson era with a record of 67-15, which is second-best in franchise history behind the 69-13 Lakers of 1971–1972.

The Lakers would go on to win their first championship since 1988 after O'Neal was named the league MVP. But there were some hiccups along the way. It would all come down to Game 7 of the Western Conference finals against the Portland Trail Blazers after the team defeated Sacramento and Phoenix in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

With just over ten minutes remaining, Los Angeles staged the greatest Game 7 comeback in NBA history, defeating Portland 89-84 despite trailing by fifteen points. The Lakers defeated the Indiana Pacers in six games to win the NBA Finals.

ALSO READ: What Did Kobe Bryant Say to Shaquille O'Neal Before Decisive WCF Game? Details Inside