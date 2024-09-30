2022 NBA 1st-Round Pick AJ Griffin REVEALS Why He Left Basketball in His Official Retirement Announcement

Former Duke standout AJ Griffin has made the surprising decision to retire from basketball at the young age of 21. The 6-foot-6 forward, once a highly touted five-star recruit, announced his retirement through a heartfelt video on his YouTube channel, citing his desire to prioritize his faith journey over his basketball career.

After agreeing to a contract buyout with the Houston Rockets, Griffin's retirement marks the end of his brief but promising basketball career. His trajectory from a standout freshman season at Duke to a mixed sophomore year with the Hawks to an unexpected trade to Houston culminated in his decision to leave the sport behind.

Despite the contract buyout, the unexpected retirement announcement came as a surprise to many, especially given his young age of 21.

“I gave up basketball to follow Jesus, and I know that in a lot of people's eyes, it seems like a loss in the world's eyes... I feel like letting go of basketball is allowing me to go into full-time ministry and truly serving the lord with all my heart... I thought that [basketball] was the reason why I was living, but when I came to God, he truly showed me that we're all made to glorify God. We're all made with a purpose, a God-given purpose,” Griffin said in his official retirement announcement.

Despite showing flashes of potential as a rookie, injuries and other circumstances limited Griffin's impact in his second season, leading to his eventual departure from the NBA. With 92 NBA appearances under his belt and career averages of 7.5 points and 1.9 rebounds per game, Griffin leaves behind a professional basketball career that held both promise and challenges.

After a rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks that showcased his potential with solid averages of 8.9 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists per game, Griffin's career took a downturn as he struggled and only played in 20 games before being traded to the Houston Rockets.

