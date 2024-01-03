2023-24 NBA MVP odds: Joel Embiid, Luka or Jokic, who is favored to win the coveted award?

Through the first two months of the season, Nikola Jokic, the preseason favorite for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, has gradually increased his lead, keeping the odds steady.

However, reigning MVP Joel Embiid isn't relinquishing his title without a fight, keeping the margins tight between the two.

As the basketball season progresses, the spotlight will once again focus on the NBA MVP odds, and as the discussions flare up in the media and the narratives unfold, it's clear that competition will be fierce with five candidates presenting compelling arguments.

Will Embiid and Jokic keep the NBA MVP odds close towards the end of the season? As the contest is heating up, let's examine the favorites in this highly watched NBA future market.

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid has a competitive standing for the 2024 NBA MVP title, boasting odds of +275. His recent displays of improved decision-making, scoring efficiency, and all-around abilities have made him shine.

Despite being recently injured, Embiid has put forth a solid MVP case with his early-season performance. Currently, Embiid tops the MVP odds, followed by Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic.

His stunning stats, including a top-scoring average and enhanced playmaking, make him a serious contender for the award. Owing to his consistently impactful performances for the Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid ranks as a leading candidate for the 2024 NBA MVP.

Embiid captures the limelight leading the league with an average score of 35.0 points per game on 51.1% shooting. Pulling down an average of 11.4 rebounds and blocking 1.8 per game, figures are higher than his recent records.

Displaying his newfound adaptability with a career-high average of 6.0 assists per game, he scored 31 points, 10 assists, and 15 rebounds in a recent game against the Bulls.

Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic, from the Denver Nuggets, with odds of +250, features as a strong competitor for the NBA MVP award in 2024. Predictions in the summer of 2023 recognized him as a favorite, and currently, he continues to be a major contender for the honor.

With MVP titles in 2021 and 2022 under his belt, along with leading the Denver Nuggets to the 2023 championship, Jokic already boasts of a noteworthy record.

Acknowledged as one of the most skilled offensive big men in NBA history, he shares the stage with 15 players with a minimum of two MVP awards to their name.

Now, targeting his third MVP honor in 2024, he joins Joel Embiid at the top of the co-favorites list for the award. Jokic, famous for his skillful facilitating, blends a sharp intellectual game approach with a soft touch and physical stature, overshadowing any opponent.

His talent as a rebounder, despite not getting enough recognition, ranks him among the best in the game.

Recently, Jokic has showcased impressive abilities with an average of 25.7 points and 12.3 assists on a 17.8.

Against the Houston Rockets, he delivered a season-high performance with 38 points, 19 rebounds, and 8 assists, notwithstanding the match ended in a defeat for the Denver Nuggets.

In a subsequent match against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jokic contributed 19 points, 10 rebounds, and 7 assists.

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic is also among the top contenders for the 2024 NBA MVP award, with odds placed at +450.

Following in the third position after Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokic, his exceptional average scores of 33.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.1 assists put him in the league's top players list.

However, the performance of his team, the Dallas Mavericks, and their competitive standing in the league will also influence the MVP race.

While Doncic's impressive individual statistics and influence on the game mark him as a serious contender for the MVP award, the team's collective accomplishments will play a decisive role in his potential win.

His seasonal averages include 33.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 9.4 assists along with a record of 19 points, 14 assists, and 6 rebounds.

