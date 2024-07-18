2023-24 NFL Regular Season Team Offense Stat Leaders

The NFL 2023-24 season came to an end on February 11. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs defeated the 49ers in a thrilling encounter to clinch the Super Bowl LVIII. Andy Reid’s side might have taken the Vince Lombardi Trophy home, but they didn't lead the charts everywhere.

Different teams came out on top in terms of scoring, touchdowns, two-point conversions, and penalties. The Dolphins had the most total yards per game, and the Vikings beat everybody at total passing yards. The Ravens recorded the most rushing yards, while the Colts completed the most tackles. The Cowboys topped the list in total points and field goals made.

NFL 2023-24 Scoring Leader

Team Details Scoring

GP XPT FG PTS PPG Dallas Cowboys 17 49 36 509 29.9 Miami Dolphins 17 58 24 496 29.2 San Francisco 49ers 17 60 21 491 28.9 Baltimore Ravens 17 51 32 483 28.4 Detroit Lions 17 48 19 461 27.1 Buffalo Bills 17 49 24 451 26.5 Philadelphia Eagles 17 45 30 433 25.5 Los Angeles Rams 17 32 32 404 23.8 New Orleans Saints 17 40 30 402 23.7 Cleveland Browns 17 30 34 396 23.3 Indianapolis Colts 17 35 33 396 23.3 Green Bay Packers 17 34 27 383 22.5 Houston Texans 17 31 34 377 22.2 Jacksonville Jaguars 17 35 30 377 22.2 Kansas City Chiefs 17 38 33 371 21.8 Cincinnati Bengals 17 40 26 366 21.5 Seattle Seahawks 17 33 35 364 21.4 Chicago Bears 17 31 35 360 21.2 Denver Broncos 17 29 30 357 21.0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 17 33 29 348 20.5 Los Angeles Chargers 17 35 31 346 20.4 Minnesota Vikings 17 36 24 344 20.2 Las Vegas Raiders 17 32 26 332 19.5 Arizona Cardinals 17 22 28 330 19.4 Washington Commanders 17 32 19 329 19.4 Atlanta Falcons 17 27 32 321 18.9 Tennessee Titans 17 28 29 305 17.9 Pittsburgh Steelers 17 27 29 304 17.9 New York Jets 17 16 36 268 15.8 New York Giants 17 24 22 266 15.7 Carolina Panther 17 17 25 236 13.9 New England Patriots 17 24 16 236 13.9

NFL 2023-24 Touchdown Leaders

Team Details Touchdowns

TOT PASS RUSH MISC Dallas Cowboys 57 36 14 7 Miami Dolphins 61 30 27 4 San Francisco 49ers 61 33 27 1 Baltimore Ravens 55 27 26 2 Detroit Lions 58 30 27 1 Buffalo Bills 54 29 22 3 Philadelphia Eagles 49 24 22 3 Los Angeles Rams 44 26 18 0 New Orleans Saints 44 28 13 3 Cleveland Browns 42 24 15 3 Indianapolis Colts 42 18 19 5 Green Bay Packers 44 32 10 2 Houston Texans 40 27 10 3 Jacksonville Jaguars 41 22 17 2 Kansas City Chiefs 39 28 9 2 Cincinnati Bengals 41 27 12 2 Seattle Seahawks 37 23 11 3 Chicago Bears 37 19 16 2 Denver Broncos 38 28 8 2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 37 28 8 1 Los Angeles Chargers 36 24 11 1 Minnesota Vikings 39 30 7 2 Las Vegas Raiders 36 20 11 5 Arizona Cardinals 36 18 17 1 Washington Commanders 39 24 14 1 Atlanta Falcons 32 17 14 1 Tennessee Titans 31 14 16 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 31 13 16 2 New York Jets 22 11 7 4 New York Giants 29 15 10 4 Carolina Panther 23 13 7 3 New England Patriots 27 16 9 2

NFL 2023-24 Two Point Conversions Leader

Team Details 2 Point Conversions

ATT MADE PASS SC Dallas Cowboys 5 4 3 4 Miami Dolphins 2 0 2 0 San Francisco 49ers 0 0 0 0 Baltimore Ravens 2 2 1 2 Detroit Lions 6 3 5 3 Buffalo Bills 4 3 4 3 Philadelphia Eagles 2 1 1 1 Los Angeles Rams 6 4 5 4 New Orleans Saints 4 4 2 4 Cleveland Browns 9 6 2 6 Indianapolis Colts 5 4 5 4 Green Bay Packers 5 2 3 2 Houston Texans 7 2 5 2 Jacksonville Jaguars 6 3 4 3 Kansas City Chiefs 1 0 0 0 Cincinnati Bengals 1 1 1 1 Seattle Seahawks 3 2 3 2 Chicago Bears 4 1 3 1 Denver Broncos 7 4 3 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 4 2 4 2 Los Angeles Chargers 1 1 1 1 Minnesota Vikings 1 1 1 1 Las Vegas Raiders 4 2 2 2 Arizona Cardinals 13 4 7 4 Washington Commanders 4 3 2 3 Atlanta Falcons 4 2 3 2 Tennessee Titans 1 1 1 1 Pittsburgh Steelers 3 1 2 1 New York Jets 4 3 2 3 New York Giants 4 1 3 1 Carolina Panther 3 3 1 3 New England Patriots 2 0 1 0

NFL 2023-24 Penalties Leader

Team Details Penalties

TOT YDS Dallas Cowboys 115 964 Miami Dolphins 97 767 San Francisco 49ers 101 933 Baltimore Ravens 102 955 Detroit Lions 97 843 Buffalo Bills 106 883 Philadelphia Eagles 95 785 Los Angeles Rams 89 720 New Orleans Saints 96 846 Cleveland Browns 115 897 Indianapolis Colts 95 685 Green Bay Packers 105 856 Houston Texans 114 937 Jacksonville Jaguars 83 644 Kansas City Chiefs 96 845 Cincinnati Bengals 76 614 Seattle Seahawks 111 954 Chicago Bears 99 853 Denver Broncos 99 749 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 100 751 Los Angeles Chargers 79 725 Minnesota Vikings 89 670 Las Vegas Raiders 75 629 Arizona Cardinals 101 859 Washington Commanders 87 701 Atlanta Falcons 84 743 Tennessee Titans 110 882 Pittsburgh Steelers 86 753 New York Jets 124 945 New York Giants 89 711 Carolina Panther 103 845 New England Patriots 89 676

All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs yet again. Patrick's men will try their best to complete the three-peat. They can become the first side to win the Super Bowl thrice in a row. Their top receiver, Rashee Rice, will likely miss some games due to his criminal involvement.

On the other hand, the 49ers would like to avenge their Super Bowl loss. The Cowboys would fancy getting their hands on the Super Bowl besides leading various stats. Who'll bring it from New Orleans in 2025? Let us know below.