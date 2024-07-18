2023-24 NFL Regular Season Team Offense Stat Leaders
Get to know which teams lead the offense stats in 2023-24 NFL season. See full rankings of teams for touchdowns, scoring, two point conversions and penalties.
The NFL 2023-24 season came to an end on February 11. Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs defeated the 49ers in a thrilling encounter to clinch the Super Bowl LVIII. Andy Reid’s side might have taken the Vince Lombardi Trophy home, but they didn't lead the charts everywhere.
Different teams came out on top in terms of scoring, touchdowns, two-point conversions, and penalties. The Dolphins had the most total yards per game, and the Vikings beat everybody at total passing yards. The Ravens recorded the most rushing yards, while the Colts completed the most tackles. The Cowboys topped the list in total points and field goals made.
NFL 2023-24 Scoring Leader
|Team Details
|Scoring
|GP
|XPT
|FG
|PTS
|PPG
|Dallas Cowboys
|17
|49
|36
|509
|29.9
|Miami Dolphins
|17
|58
|24
|496
|29.2
|San Francisco 49ers
|17
|60
|21
|491
|28.9
|Baltimore Ravens
|17
|51
|32
|483
|28.4
|Detroit Lions
|17
|48
|19
|461
|27.1
|Buffalo Bills
|17
|49
|24
|451
|26.5
|Philadelphia Eagles
|17
|45
|30
|433
|25.5
|Los Angeles Rams
|17
|32
|32
|404
|23.8
|New Orleans Saints
|17
|40
|30
|402
|23.7
|Cleveland Browns
|17
|30
|34
|396
|23.3
|Indianapolis Colts
|17
|35
|33
|396
|23.3
|Green Bay Packers
|17
|34
|27
|383
|22.5
|Houston Texans
|17
|31
|34
|377
|22.2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|17
|35
|30
|377
|22.2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|17
|38
|33
|371
|21.8
|Cincinnati Bengals
|17
|40
|26
|366
|21.5
|Seattle Seahawks
|17
|33
|35
|364
|21.4
|Chicago Bears
|17
|31
|35
|360
|21.2
|Denver Broncos
|17
|29
|30
|357
|21.0
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|17
|33
|29
|348
|20.5
|Los Angeles Chargers
|17
|35
|31
|346
|20.4
|Minnesota Vikings
|17
|36
|24
|344
|20.2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|17
|32
|26
|332
|19.5
|Arizona Cardinals
|17
|22
|28
|330
|19.4
|Washington Commanders
|17
|32
|19
|329
|19.4
|Atlanta Falcons
|17
|27
|32
|321
|18.9
|Tennessee Titans
|17
|28
|29
|305
|17.9
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|17
|27
|29
|304
|17.9
|New York Jets
|17
|16
|36
|268
|15.8
|New York Giants
|17
|24
|22
|266
|15.7
|Carolina Panther
|17
|17
|25
|236
|13.9
|New England Patriots
|17
|24
|16
|236
|13.9
NFL 2023-24 Touchdown Leaders
|Team Details
|Touchdowns
|TOT
|PASS
|RUSH
|MISC
|Dallas Cowboys
|57
|36
|14
|7
|Miami Dolphins
|61
|30
|27
|4
|San Francisco 49ers
|61
|33
|27
|1
|Baltimore Ravens
|55
|27
|26
|2
|Detroit Lions
|58
|30
|27
|1
|Buffalo Bills
|54
|29
|22
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|49
|24
|22
|3
|Los Angeles Rams
|44
|26
|18
|0
|New Orleans Saints
|44
|28
|13
|3
|Cleveland Browns
|42
|24
|15
|3
|Indianapolis Colts
|42
|18
|19
|5
|Green Bay Packers
|44
|32
|10
|2
|Houston Texans
|40
|27
|10
|3
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|41
|22
|17
|2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|39
|28
|9
|2
|Cincinnati Bengals
|41
|27
|12
|2
|Seattle Seahawks
|37
|23
|11
|3
|Chicago Bears
|37
|19
|16
|2
|Denver Broncos
|38
|28
|8
|2
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|37
|28
|8
|1
|Los Angeles Chargers
|36
|24
|11
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|39
|30
|7
|2
|Las Vegas Raiders
|36
|20
|11
|5
|Arizona Cardinals
|36
|18
|17
|1
|Washington Commanders
|39
|24
|14
|1
|Atlanta Falcons
|32
|17
|14
|1
|Tennessee Titans
|31
|14
|16
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|31
|13
|16
|2
|New York Jets
|22
|11
|7
|4
|New York Giants
|29
|15
|10
|4
|Carolina Panther
|23
|13
|7
|3
|New England Patriots
|27
|16
|9
|2
NFL 2023-24 Two Point Conversions Leader
|Team Details
|2 Point Conversions
|ATT
|MADE
|PASS
|SC
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|4
|3
|4
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|0
|2
|0
|San Francisco 49ers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Baltimore Ravens
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Detroit Lions
|6
|3
|5
|3
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|3
|4
|3
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|4
|5
|4
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|4
|2
|4
|Cleveland Browns
|9
|6
|2
|6
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|4
|5
|4
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|2
|3
|2
|Houston Texans
|7
|2
|5
|2
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|3
|4
|3
|Kansas City Chiefs
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cincinnati Bengals
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Chicago Bears
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Denver Broncos
|7
|4
|3
|4
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|4
|2
|4
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Minnesota Vikings
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|2
|2
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|13
|4
|7
|4
|Washington Commanders
|4
|3
|2
|3
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|2
|3
|2
|Tennessee Titans
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|1
|2
|1
|New York Jets
|4
|3
|2
|3
|New York Giants
|4
|1
|3
|1
|Carolina Panther
|3
|3
|1
|3
|New England Patriots
|2
|0
|1
|0
NFL 2023-24 Penalties Leader
|Team Details
|Penalties
|TOT
|YDS
|Dallas Cowboys
|115
|964
|Miami Dolphins
|97
|767
|San Francisco 49ers
|101
|933
|Baltimore Ravens
|102
|955
|Detroit Lions
|97
|843
|Buffalo Bills
|106
|883
|Philadelphia Eagles
|95
|785
|Los Angeles Rams
|89
|720
|New Orleans Saints
|96
|846
|Cleveland Browns
|115
|897
|Indianapolis Colts
|95
|685
|Green Bay Packers
|105
|856
|Houston Texans
|114
|937
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|83
|644
|Kansas City Chiefs
|96
|845
|Cincinnati Bengals
|76
|614
|Seattle Seahawks
|111
|954
|Chicago Bears
|99
|853
|Denver Broncos
|99
|749
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|100
|751
|Los Angeles Chargers
|79
|725
|Minnesota Vikings
|89
|670
|Las Vegas Raiders
|75
|629
|Arizona Cardinals
|101
|859
|Washington Commanders
|87
|701
|Atlanta Falcons
|84
|743
|Tennessee Titans
|110
|882
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|86
|753
|New York Jets
|124
|945
|New York Giants
|89
|711
|Carolina Panther
|103
|845
|New England Patriots
|89
|676
All eyes will be on the Kansas City Chiefs yet again. Patrick's men will try their best to complete the three-peat. They can become the first side to win the Super Bowl thrice in a row. Their top receiver, Rashee Rice, will likely miss some games due to his criminal involvement.
On the other hand, the 49ers would like to avenge their Super Bowl loss. The Cowboys would fancy getting their hands on the Super Bowl besides leading various stats. Who'll bring it from New Orleans in 2025? Let us know below.