2023 Cricket World Cup: Has Pakistan team received visa? Drama comes to an end according to latest update

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has issued approval for the Pakistan cricket team's visas for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. This development follows the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) voicing concerns over the prolonged visa processing delays that were allegedly interfering with the team's cross-border event preparations.

Umar Farooq, PCB's spokesperson, had previously expressed discontent over the excessive delay in obtaining the Indian visas. Farooq noted that the team's preparations had encountered numerous obstacles and uncertainties due to this situation. The PCB made an official communication to the ICC about these challenges.

This visa approval occurs at a crucial moment when India and Pakistan have suspended their bilateral cricket matches due to the tense political relationship between the nations. Nowadays, the teams can only clash in multi-nation tournaments like the World Cup and the Asia Cup. Hence, the visa issue has exacerbated the tension in the existing competitive rivalry between the two cricket powerhouses.

The Pakistan cricket team is expected in India on September 27, after which they'll take part in two warm-up matches. The team will start its World Cup battle against the Netherlands on October 6. The highlight will be on October 14 when India and Pakistan will confront each other in a tense battle in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan vs. New Zealand warm-up fixture in Hyderabad to take place without spectators

BCCI confirmed that the 2023 Cricket World Cup warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place without spectators at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on September 29.

The decision, made following advice from local security agencies, comes due to the fixture's overlap with city-wide festival celebrations. Therefore, full refunds will be offered to fans who have already purchased match tickets.

Importantly, these security concerns originated from local notices about large gatherings occurring in association with the Ganesh Visarjan and Milan-Un-Nabi festivals, which drew to a close the previous day on September 28. This led the Hyderabad Cricket Association to voice its worries, prompting the BCCI's decision for a behind-closed-doors match.

