2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Pakistan squad: Naseem Shah likely to be ruled out; Details inside

Pakistan team's performance in the Asia Cup wasn't very satisfactory to the fans. After losing to Sri Lanka in the Super 4, Pakistan missed their chance to face India in the finals. Now the team is moving forward to preparing for the World Cup in October. However, with the World Cup nearing, there's a considerable chance that Naseem Shah might be ruled out of the Pakistan squad. Keep reading to explore the details of this matter!

Naseem Shah could miss the World Cup due to a potential injury

Naseem Shah, the right-arm fast bowler of the Pakistan team is one of the major bowlers for the team. In the Asia Cup 2023, he took 7 wickets. And one cannot forget his outstanding performance against India during the Super 4 match.

However, it was during the match against India that Naseem was injured and ruled out from the Asia Cup. During the match, he injured his right shoulder. It was speculated that the injury was a normal one and would not be something to be worried about. However, things have seemingly not gone well for Shah.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, Naseem Shah was scanned for the injury in Dubai and it was revealed that his right shoulder injury was more severely injured than suspected. This has sent shockwaves among Pakistan fans with the World Cup almost a few weeks away.

Considering this, there is more than a great chance that Shah might not be in the World Cup squad. With his absence from the team, things are likely to be tough for Pakistan, especially the bowling aspect for which the team is known to be the weakest during the Asia Cup matches.

In addition to Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf is also facing layoffs from the team due to injuries. So there's also a chance that these two might also miss the World Cup. When it comes to batters, fans feel Shadab Khan and Fakhar Zaman have been out of form lately.

What are your thoughts? With all these factors pulling Pakistan back, is there a possibility of the Pakistan cricket team even qualifying for the World Cup finals? Share your opinions in the comments section below.