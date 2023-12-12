‘2023 is fu**ing insane’: Wrestling fans react to MJF posing alongside John Cena at ‘The Iron Claw’ LA premiere

Numerous top pro wrestlers appeared on the premiere of The Iron Claw, a real-life story of professional wrestlers from the Von Erich brothers. The movie will be released on December 22, 2023. Stars like Liv Morgan, Dolph Ziggler, and John Cena appeared at the Las Angeles premiere of The Iron Claw.

One post is going viral and was posted by current AEW champion MJF. MJF posted a picture of him with former WWE champion and Hollywood star John Cena. MJF has played a crucial role in the movie Lance Von Erich.

Fans are now reacting to the viral picture. A fan by the username iBeast expressed, "The future GOAT just met the GOAT.”

Another fan by the username The Wrestle Plug, "2023 is fucking insane idk what to say anymore.”

Another fan on X (formerly Twitter) expressed, “Holy shit. He finally met the "you can't see me man" as MJF said.”

When will John Cena make his return back in the WWE

John Cena is the former 14-time WWE champion. He is currently working at WWE on a part-time basis. Mr.Never Give Up made his much-awaited return to WWE this year in September.

Cena wrestled his first major pay-per-view match at WWE Fastlane pay-per-view. He main-evented the pay-per-view alongside LA Knight as his partner against The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso).

John Cena faced Solo Sikoa from Bloodline and LA Knight challenged The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2023 pay-per-view. Both lost the match against The Bloodline.

Crown Jewel 2023 was the last major appearance of John Cena. Some previous reports by Xero News stated Cena would return to WWE near WrestleMania 40. And he can face Logan Paul or Solo Sikoa for the second time.

