2023 NFL trade deadline: From Rasul Douglas to Chase Young, here’s every deal that went through on deadline day

The NFL trade deadline was October 31st this year. On deadline day, over 5 trades were completed, with many teams focused on acquiring defensive players to bolster their rosters for the remainder of the season. With that said, here are all the 2023 NFL trade deadline deals:

Let’s start with the New York Giants. From the New York Giants, Leonard Williams was traded to the Seahawks Giants for the position of DE (Defensive End). The Atlanta Falcons received Kentavius Street from the Philadelphia Eagles for the position of Defensive End.

Going forward, Washington Commanders traded Montez Sweat to the Chicago Bears for the same position as Leonard Williams and Kentavius Street. The fourth trade is of the Minnesota Vikings, who received star quarterback Joshua Dobbs from the Arizona Cardinals.

Moreover, Ezra Cleveland was also traded on the NFL trade deadline from the Minnesota Vikings, straight to the Jacksonville Jaguars for the position of a guard. The Cleveland Browns made the most anticipated trade to Donovan Peoples-Jones, sending the star quarterback to the Detroit Lions.

But that’s not it. There are two more trades that happened on the deadline date of the NFL trade. The Buffalo Bills traded Rasul Douglas for the position of cornerback to the Green Bay Packers. Last but not least, the San Francisco 49ers took Chase Young for the position of Defensive End from the Washington Commanders.

So, these were all the NFL trade deals that were finalized on the NFL trade deadline day.