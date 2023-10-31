2023 NFL trade deadline: Ravens and Titans reportedly had deal in place for Derrick Henry, find out what happened

Derrick Henry has been one of those players with the most talked about names in the NFL, amidst the trade season. After the Philadelphia Eagles had a successful trade deal for Lamar Jackson, everyone's eyes were on Derrick Henry.

According to an NFL insider, the Tennessee Titans and Baltimore Ravens have had some plans for Henry. Here are other details to know:

What are the chances of Derrick Henry being traded before the trade season ends?

Derrick Henry is in the final year of his contract with the Tennessee Titans. The star quarterback will hit free agency in 2024, before the spring. After Philadelphia successfully traded Lamar Jackson to the Baltimore Ravens, fans are looking forward to an update on Derrick Henry's trade.

Cole Jackson, who has written for the official team website of the Baltimore Ravens, recently shared an interesting update regarding Henry's status for trade through platform X. According to Cole, the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans had a deal set for Derrick Henry.

"Per sources, the Ravens and Titans had a deal in place for Henry. That deal was vetoed by the Titans owner," shared Cole Jackson. As per what Cole said, the deal never got the chance to be cracked, as it was rejected by Tennessee Titans' owner Amy Adams Strunk.

The reason why the deal got rejected by Amy Adams hasn't yet been out. But what do you think could have been the reason for the Tennessee Titans never getting ahead with the Ravens' offer?