2023 NFL trade deadline: Titans RB Derrick Henry’s possible destinations away from Tennessee revealed

With the NFL trade deadline looming there will be multiple trade deals we will potentially see in the coming days. Talking of trade deals, the Tennessee Titans are expected to let go of multiple talents.

In fact, they have already traded Kevin Byard with the Philadelphia Eagles and now it's reportedly Derrick Henry's turn.

When it comes to Derrick Henry, there are various speculations regarding which team will pick up the running back. Let us take a closer look at the likely destinations and how their chances stack against each other.

What NFL teams are speculated to be interested in Derrick Henry?

There are a variety of teams that are potential recruiters for Derrick Henry, such as the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins. The talk of the town is that Henry has a good chance to get into the Miami Dolphins. However, according to an NFL insider who reported to SK, this trade might not actually happen.

The report states that Derrick Henry isn't a good fit for the Dolphins. His inclusion in the team could potentially act as a pothole for the head coach's offensive system. Derrick isn't a zone runner and above all, his pass-catching skills don't fit the requirement column for Dolphins.

With the Dolphins out of the list, which team could Derrick Henry go into?

The Miami Dolphins might not actually trade Derrick Henry, but he has a good chance of going to the Baltimore Ravens. Currently, Gus Edwards is the #1 back for Baltimore, who replaced J.K. Dobbins due to an Achilles tear this season. In fact, Dobbins has been out with an injury for two seasons out of the last three.

Dobbin's absence from the team has clearly affected their game. Although Gus Edwards has come out to be an excellent replacement. However, despite Gus being their top running back, Baltimore would most likely explore trades for other running backs. So, there's a very good chance of them approaching Derrick Henry.

Apart from the Baltimore Ravens, another potential recruiter for Derrick Henry could be the Dallas Cowboys. There's a trending rumor in the NFL world that if Tennessee comes to an agreement to settle the remaining contract money which is approximately $6.2 as per SK, Derrick will indeed end up in the Cowboys.

Keeping aside the Baltimore Ravens and Dallas Cowboys, who do you think has a good chance to welcome Derrick Henry into its team?