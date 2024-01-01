2023 Recap: What all Kansas City Chiefs games did Taylor Swift attend in 2023 to support bae Travis Kelce?

The year 2023 kicked off with the Kansas City Chiefs emerging victorious in Super Bowl LVII, and it wrapped up with the Chiefs becoming the talk of the town in the NFL, all thanks to Taylor Swift. Taylor Swift's connection with Chiefs' tight end Travis Kelce has played a significant role in boosting the team's popularity among viewers.

With the New Year 2024, let's have a recap of all the games Taylor Swift attended to support Kansas City Chiefs and her bae Travis Kelce. Spoiler alert: The total number of games that the Blank Space singer attended is 9. Here are the details of these games:

First and Second Chiefs game Taylor Swift attended

The first Kansas City Chiefs game that Taylor Swift attended was on September 24, 2023. The Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears in that game in the Arrowhead stadium. During the game, Taylor was seen wearing a combination of red and white. As the game ended, Travis and Taylor took off in a convertible.

Taylor Swift made her second appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game on October 1, 2023. The Chiefs went head-to-head with the New York Jets at the MetLife stadium that day. The Jets unfortunately suffered a defeat with a score of 20-23, while the Chiefs emerged victorious in the presence of Taylor Swift. Not only was the singer there, but she was also accompanied by Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, and other famous celebrities.

Third and fourth Chiefs game Taylor Swift was in attendance

Taylor Swift went to her third game, which was the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos on October 12, 2023. She was spotted cheering enthusiastically with Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce, who is Taylor Kelce's mother. The Chiefs emerged victorious with a score of 19-8 at the Arrowhead Stadium.

Taylor attended her fourth Kansas City Chiefs game to cheer on Travis Kelce on October 22, 2023. The Chiefs went head-to-head with the Los Angeles Chargers and emerged victorious with a score of 31-17. The thrilling game took place at Arrowhead Stadium, where Taylor was spotted alongside Brittany Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes.

Fifth and Sixth game of Chiefs attended by Taylor Swift

The fifth game attended by Taylor Swift to support Travis Kelce was on December 3, 2023, when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Green Bay Packers. Unfortunately, the game that took place at Lambeau Field was won by the Green Bay Packers by 27-19. This is the game that broke the Chiefs' winning streak with Taylor in attendance.

Taylor Swift went to Arrowhead Stadium on December 10, 2023, for her sixth Kansas City Chiefs game that was against the Buffalo Bills. Just like the Packers' game Chiefs lost to the Buffalo Bills by 20-17. This was the second back-to-back game that the Chiefs lost with Taylor Swift in their attendance.

Taylor Swift's Seventh and Eighth Chiefs games

The seventh Kansas City Chiefs game that Taylor Swift attended was on December 17, 2023, when the team was up against the New England Patriots. The Anti-hero singer was seen making an appearance with her father Scott Swift, along with Brittany Mahomes, Melanie Nyema, and Alana Haim. The Chiefs won that game by 27-17.

The eighth game for Taylor Swift was on Christmas 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs faced the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium. The Las Vegas Raiders won that game by 20-14. Taylor was seen alongside someone who wore a Santa outfit. Taylor wore an 87 hat which is Travis Kelce's jersey number.

The last Chiefs game Taylor Swift attended was in 2023

The last Kansas City Chiefs game of 2023 for Taylor Swift was on 31 December, 2023 when the Chiefs faced Cincinnati Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won this game by 25-17 and Taylor was seen wearing a black and white varsity jacket with the Kansas City Chiefs' logo on it.

The Kansas City Chiefs are still left to play the last game of the season and it will be against the Los Angeles Chargers on January 7, 2023. The game will take place at the SoFi Stadium and Chiefs will be on the lookout for another win. Let's see if Taylor comes to this game or not.