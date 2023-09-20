2023 World Cup: ICC plans to manage toss and dew challenges; All you need to know

India is all set to enter the World Cup with all the impact players, getting back into form. Since the World Cup is going to be played in the months of October-November, dew is a big issue that needs to be tackled.

Dew can impact the performance of teams, acting as a huge disadvantage for spinners. But the good news is that ICC has suggested some major protocols for curators to reduce the toss' impact on the match. Here's everything you need to know.

What has ICC suggested to curators in terms of overcoming dew and toss-impact on the World Cup matches?

ICC has given three major suggestions to the curators, which will allow them to deal with two primary issues: the ‘impact of the toss’ on the match and ‘dew’. The first suggestion ICC has made is to ask the curators to leave ‘quite some’ grass on the pitches. Having more grass on the pitch ensures that seamers can perform well, as the Indian pitch is sort of favorable for Spinners. So now there's a good chance that we could be seeing more seamers on the ground.

The maximum boundary size for International matches is 85 Metres and the minimum size is 65 Metres. However, the second suggestion by ICC is to maximize the boundary size, to be ‘more than 70 Metres’. But that's not just it. The third and final suggestion by ICC is to use ‘wetting agents’. This is done to help with the dew since it's pretty high during the October and November months in India. Furthermore, ICC has strictly directed that only the prescribed wetting agents should be used, nothing else.

With the new suggestions by ICC towards Dew and toss-impact, there's a good chance that the Indian team will also make some changes in their playing 11s on the match days. We might get to see a balance of seamers and spinners, as more grass can help seamers stay in the game. What's your take on this? Do you think India's performance will be impacted, considering these chances?