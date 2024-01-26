2024 NBA All-Star game starting lineup raises eyebrows with Kawhi Leonard and Stephen Curry absences

The NBA just released the starting lineups for the 2024 All-Star Game. The Eastern Conference's team is spearheaded by their captain, Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks, who also holds the title of the top-vote getter overall.

The frontcourt also boasts Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP, and Jayson Tatum of the Celtics. Conversely, the backcourt will see the Pacers' rising star and local favorite, Tyrese Haliburton alongside Damian Lillard.

For the Western Conference, LeBron James from the Los Angeles Lakers takes the lead as the captain.

Nikola Jokic, the reigning Finals MVP, and Suns' A-list player Kevin Durant will fit into the frontcourt. At the same time, the star-studded backcourt will feature Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the Thunder's emerging superstar.

Regardless of their absence from the starting roster, the players snubbed for the starting positions have had outstanding seasons.

Although these NBA All-Star starter snubs merit recognition, the deciding factors are unfortunately out of their hands and solely rely on the votes from their fellow players, fans, and media.

Despite this, let us focus on the main snubs from this year's NBA All-Star game's starting lineup.

Let us kick off with a player bound to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on his first ballot, who, until this year, has always won a starter position through votes.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

The right decisions were made by both the media and players in casting their votes for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Luka Doncic as the All-Star game's Western Conference opening backcourt.

However, it seems unfitting to exclude Stephen Curry from this lineup. Fairly evaluated, Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic both outshine the superstar from the Golden State Warriors, justifying their election.

Both are showcasing fantastic performances this season. Gilgeous-Alexander has propelled the Oklahoma City Thunder to the apex of the Western Conference standings while Doncic has been an unwavering force for the Dallas Mavericks despite confronting multiple injuries.

Curry's performance falls below his usual standards, with only 26.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. He is shooting at a career-low 44.6 percent from the field and 40.1 percent from three-point range.

Kawhi Leonard ( Los Angeles Clippers)

Kawhi Leonard has shown significant improvement this season. He holds the reins of the Clippers' ascent to the forefront of the Western Conference after a sluggish start.

His year comprises an average of 23.6 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.8 assists, along with a 52.2 percent shooting record from the field, and a personal record of 44.3 percent from behind the arc.

Leonard's prominent accomplishment is that he's missed only four games for the Clippers this season. Bearing this aspect into consideration, he stands a solid chance to reappear in the All-Star game after three seasons. The Clippers star has been part of the February exhibition five times and has been a starter each time.

As a two-time NBA champion, Leonard has exhibited splendid leadership in driving the Clippers to hold the 4th-best record in the West. His superior performance and effective skills duly call for his sixth start in the All-Star game.

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Eastern Conference votes propelled Tyrese Haliburton, as the top pick among guards, straight into the starting lineup.

This would inevitably leave whoever missed out on the second starting spot feeling rebuffed. This was the case for Donovan Mitchell, the stellar player from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who unfortunately didn't cut it.

Mitchell's season averages reflect an impressive tally, boasting 27.6 points and personal bests in rebounds (5.4) and assists (6.2).

His shooting rate stands at 46.0 percent for field goals and 34.2 percent for three-pointers, a feat made more remarkable by the fact that he achieved this while heading an injury-impacted Cavaliers team throughout most of the season.

Following a somewhat sluggish opening to the season, the Cavaliers found their stride by mid-December.

Even in the absence of key players like Darius Garland and Evan Mobley, Mitchell's leadership steered them through a winning streak in January, bagging eight straight victories towards an 8-2 record for the month so far.

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

In the case of Jalen Brunson, the selection of the All-Star starting five based on performance alone would undoubtedly earn him a starting spot in Indianapolis. Brunson arguably stands as this season's top guard in the Eastern Conference.

Brunson's stellar performance is evident in his career-best average of 26.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists in the 42 games this year. His shooting averages read 47.5 percent for field goals and 42.3 percent for three-pointers.

Effectively leading the Knicks to the East's 5th seed with a 27-17 record, including a notable 10-2 run in January, is a testament to his caliber.

Dame Lillard's numbers and impact on the Knicks do not surpass Brunson's. The eight-time All-Star's performance this season doesn't match the heights of his career peak.

Despite his ongoing contribution of 25.3 points per game, his efficacy remains significantly lower than in his prime years in Portland. Meanwhile, Brunson, the Knicks' top-performing player, is producing the best numbers of his career, propelling the team to the cusp of Eastern elites.

