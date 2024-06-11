2024 NBA Draft: How Good is Rumored No 1 Pick Alex Sarr? All You Need to Know

Unlike last year, when Victor Wembanyama was unquestionably the top pick, we don't know who the Atlanta Hawks will select first in the 2024 NBA Draft. But Alex Sarr, a 7-foot-1 French center, is the player who is expected to go number one.

Sarr’s path to the NBA

Sarr has had an unusual journey to the NBA. After moving to the United States, where his older brother Olivier played college basketball at Wake Forest and Kentucky before going undrafted in 2021, he began his professional career at the age of 14. His early career began in Spain and France. (This season, Oliver Sarr was a member of the Oklahoma City Blue of the G League.)

After two years of participation in Overtime Elite's semi-pro program, Alex Sarr moved 12,000 miles to Perth, Australia, last spring to play for the Wildcats in the National Basketball League as a member of the NBL's Next Stars program.

Sarr made an impression in the exhibition games

Sarr and his teammates went to Las Vegas in September of last year to play two exhibition games against the G League Ignite. The arena was packed with more than 200 scouts and executives who came to watch Sarr and Ignite forwards Ron Holland, Matas Buzelis, and Sarr, who were all three expected lottery picks coming into the season.

Sarr had 17 points, seven rebounds, and six blocks in 29 minutes during the first game. He appeared even more at ease in the second game, as he came off the bench to record 26 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks in a 127–112 victory.

Sarr’s record in the NBL

Sarr was a dependable player for Perth, which had an 18-13 record and finished third in the NBL regular season. Even though the versatile center had enough performance to be regarded as a lock to be a top-five draft prospect, he experienced periods of minor injuries but never entertained the idea of quitting the season early. In his 18 minutes off the bench per game, Sarr averaged 9.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks.

