2024 NBA Draft Withdrawal Deadline: 3 Players Who Should Return to College Basketball ft Payton Sandfort

Every year there are a lot of young basketball players who declare themselves for the NBA draft and this year is no different. The NBA gives all the young players a chance to withdraw from the draft in case they might not feel ready for the NBA in the upcoming season. This year the withdrawal date is 29th May. We will look at three players who should return to college basketball and try for the NBA draft next year.

1.Payton Sandfort | SG | Iowa:

Sandfort's combine didn't quite live up to the early excitement surrounding his potential first-round pick. His shooting performance was disappointing, especially considering his reputation as a sharpshooter.

Additionally, he struggled to find his rhythm while competing against his peers in scrimmages. It's important to remember that the combine is just one piece of the puzzle, and a player's overall value isn't solely determined by their performance there. However, it seems like going back to school might be the wisest choice for Sandfort at this point.

2.Jaxson Robinson | SG | BYU:

Robinson had a standout season at BYU last year under Mark Pope, averaging a career-high 14.2 points per game and shooting 35.4% from three-point range. Since then, he has been linked with Kentucky, where Pope now serves as the head coach of the Wildcats. After demonstrating his smooth shooting stroke but otherwise blending into the crowd during the week in Chicago, a move to Kentucky could be a realistic path for him.

3.Nique Clifford | SF | Colorado State:

Clifford appears to be a solid player for the long term, though he had a mixed performance at the combine, displaying both strengths and weaknesses that largely kept his stock unchanged. It would be understandable if he decided to remain in the draft, as his frame and shooting skills translate well to the NBA level. However, returning to school to build on his excellent performance at Colorado State last year could also be a beneficial move for him.

