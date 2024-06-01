2024 NBA Finals: 3 Players to Watch Out For in Celtics-Mavericks Showdown ft Luka Doncic

The Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals could come down to which superstar can lead his team over the finish line on that day because there are superstars on both teams.

For Boston, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown are anticipated to perform admirably, like how Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic do for Dallas. Each will have their moments, but it will also come down to the supporting cast of those teams to have an upper hand in the Finals and eventually win the NBA title.

We will look at the 3 top players who are expected to take the game by the scruff of the neck in the finals.

3. Kyrie Irving, Mavericks

Irving is a well-known figure to Celtics supporters, having played two turbulent seasons in Boston between 2017 and 2019. Although his time with the C's and the Brooklyn Nets didn't work out, the eight-time All-Star appears to have been rejuvenated by his role as Luka Doncic's partner in Dallas.

Throughout the playoffs, Irving has averaged 22.8 points per game while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 42.1 percent from three. The Mavs have progressed this far in large part because of his buy-in on the defensive end of the court. When he returns to TD Garden on Thursday, Celtics supporters will undoubtedly boo him loudly, but they might want to be careful and not poke the bear. Ask Anthony Edwards and he will tell you the answer to what happened to Wolves after he said. 'I got Kyrie'.

2.Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Throughout this postseason, Boston's superstar has averaged 26.0 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. Tatum, a five-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA selection will try to recover from his dismal 2022 Finals performance against Golden State, where he shot only 36.7 percent from the field. He's most effective when he attacks the rim, so if he continues to shoot better from beyond the arc (29 percent in these playoffs), he will be challenging Luka Doncic to win MVP of the Finals.

1. Luka Doncic, Mavericks

Arguably, Doncic should have won the NBA MVP award for 2023–24 because he was putting in astonishing numbers for the Mavericks in the regular season. Luka continued his form in the playoff and won the MVP of the conference finals. In the regular season, the Slovenian star scored 33.9 points per game on average; in the postseason, he averaged 28.8 points per game.

Doncic was too strong for the Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves to handle. Holiday and White, two of the best defensive guards in the league, are on Boston's team. Brown has taken great satisfaction in stopping his opponent's top player all season, but even that might not be enough to stop the league's most prolific scorer.

