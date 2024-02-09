2024 NFL Honors Winner List: Who won MVP, DPOY, OPOY, and other awards?

Before the San Francisco 49ers faced the Kansas City Chiefs at the Super Bowl LVIII, the best of the league gathered together for NFL Honors. The annual award ceremony that took place at Resorts World Theatre honored the NFL's best players. Here's the full list of 2024 NFL Honors winners.

Lamar Jackson: 2023 MVP Award

Lamar Jackson might not have given a top-notch performance in the AFC Championship but it doesn't change how outstanding he was throughout the regular season. The star quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens was awarded the NFL MVP. Jackson accounted for about 3678 passing yards and a total of 821 rushing yards with 29 touchdowns.

Christian McCaffrey: 2023 Offensive player of the year

Christian McCaffrey won the Best Offensive Player of the Year award for the 2023 season. This prestige is generally given to a non-quarterback who has had the best season statistically but missed out on the MVP award. While Christian McCaffrey was one of the top MVP choices, the running back home with the OPOY award.

Myles Garrett: 2023 Defensive Player of the Year

The 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award went to Myles Garrett who beat Maxx Crosby, Micah Parsons, and T.J. Watt. Interestingly, it's Myles Garrett's first DPOY award of his NFL career. The star defensive end of the Cleveland Browns racked up a total of 14 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles, a pretty amazing record.

CJ Stroud: 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year

CJ Stroud won the Offensive Rookie of the Year award for the 2023 season. When it comes to the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, CJ Stroud did not have much competition. The star quarterback of Houston Texans had an outstanding season, ending his season with 4108 passing yards, which is the third most-scored PYs for a rookie.

Will Anderson Jr: 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year

Will Anderson Jr beat Jalen Carter, Joey Porter Jr., Devon Witherspoon, and Kobie Turner to win the 2023 Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Houston Texans' star defensive end finished his 2023 season with 10 tackles for loss, 22 QB hits and 7 sacks. The Houston Texans really nailed their two first-round picks.

Joe Flacco: 2023 Comeback Player of the Year

The 2023 Comeback Player of the Year award was given to Joe Flacco. Despite his injuries and instability in his position as quarterback, he led the Cleveland Browns to the NFL playoffs. The star quarterback ended his 2023 season with 1616 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, and a total of eight interceptions.

Kevin Stefanski: 2023 Coach of the Year

The 2023 Coach of the Year award was won by the Cleveland Brows's head coach Kevin Stefanski. Kevin took the team to the playoffs berth, despite multiple players battling injuries. With Kevin Stefanski, the team ended its regular season with a win-loss record of 11-6. This is the second time he won the Coach of the Year award.

Jim Schwartz: 2023 Assistant Coach of the Year

Jim Schwartz the defense of the Cleveland Browns upside down, making their defense one of the best throughout the 2023 season. Due to his efforts, Jim Stefanski won the 2023 Assistant Coach of the Year award. It's under his watch that Myles Garrett was able to win the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award.

Apart from these awards that were distributed in the NFL Honors award show, the 2024 NFL Hall of Fame class was also announced. The 2024 NFL Hall of Fame class has Julius Peppers, Andre Johnson, Steve McMichael, Randy Gradishar, Dwight Freeney, and Patrick Willis.

