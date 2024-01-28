2024 NFL Playoffs: Where to watch AFC, NFC Championship, game schedule and other details
The final round of the NFL playoffs is just around the corner. Here are some interesting details on how and where to watch the AFC and NFC Championship games:
We are just one stage away from the Super Bowl. The teams that will be the winners of the NFL Conference Championships will face each other in the Super Bowl game. With less than a day left in the AFC NFC Championship games, here's everything on where to watch and how to watch the NFL Conference Championships game:
NFL Conference Championships schedule: What teams will be playing the AFC NFC Championship games this Weekend?
A total of four teams will step down in the battleground to spot their place in the Super Bowl. Here are all the AFC NFC Championship games:
Sunday, January 28
Game: Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens
Time: 3:00 PM EST
Destination: M&T Bank Stadium
Sunday, January 28
Game: Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers
Time: 6:30 PM EST
Destination: Levi's Stadium
Here’s where and how to spectate NFL Conference Championships games online this weekend
When we talk about watching the NFL Conference Championships game, there are multiple online mediums we have. Check out the details below:
Where and how to watch the Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens game?
Kansas City Chiefs vs Baltimore Ravens is the AFC Championship game that will be held on January 28 at the M&T Bank Stadium. The game is expected to start at 3:00 PM EST. You can either opt to watch it in the Stadium, or you can also spectate the game on CBS exclusively. Paramount+ is the official streaming partner of this game.
Where and how to watch the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game?
The NFL Conference Championships game and final NFC Championship game is between the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers on January 28. The same will be taking place at the Levi's Stadium, starting at 6:30 EST. Fox is the official TV-broadcasting partner while Fubo is where you can enjoy the game online.
How and where to watch AFC NFC Championship games without cable?
Paramount+ is an excellent option to spectate the AFC and NFC Championships without cable. The Chiefs vs Ravens will start at the same on Paramount as it begins on CBS. Apart from Paramount+, Sling TV is also one of the most preferred online streaming options for NFL Conference Championship games.
Other options to watch the last playoff games online include Hulu + Live TV and FuboTV. Moreover, you can also get yourself a premium subscription to the NFL+, which allows you to watch these games online on your smartphone devices.
So which team are you rooting for?