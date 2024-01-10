2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule and bracket: Date, time, playoffs matchups, TV, livestream details and more

The Wild Card round is just around the corner and everyone is excited about their favorite teams ready to face each other. But what's the Wild Card schedule and how can we spectate the games online? Keep reading to explore the schedule and live stream details right below:

NFL Wild Card Round schedule

There are a total of six games in the Wild Card schedule between 12 teams. Here is the schedule of each game:

Monday, January 13

Game: Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Destination: NRG Stadium

Monday, January 13

Game: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Destination: Arrowhead Stadium

Sunday, January 14

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Destination: Highmark Stadium

Sunday, January 14

Game: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 PM EST

Destination: AT&T Stadium

Sunday, January 14

Game: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Destination: Ford Field

Monday, January 15

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Time: 8:00 PM EST

Destination: Raymond James Stadium

TV and online streaming options for 2024 NFL Wild Card games

There are six games in the Wild Card round and while five games can be watched on ESPN, NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS Sports, there's one game that you can only watch on Peacock. Therefore, if you don't have the Peacock channel on your TV, ask your cable operator to add it to your plan.

When it comes to watching the Wild card games, there are multiple options to spectate them online. You can use FuboTv to spectate the playoff games. On Fubo, you will find channels such as Fox, where you can enjoy your games. Apart from that DirectTv Stream is also an excellent option.

Moreover, other online streaming platforms to enjoy the playoff games include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo. Coming back to cable channels, the games are also available on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. All the TV channels that broadcast the Wild Card games can be accessed through these streaming platforms.