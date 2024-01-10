2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule and bracket: Date, time, playoffs matchups, TV, livestream details and more
Check out the complete 2024 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule right below. In addition to that, explore where and when the Wild Card games will be played, and to spectate them online:
NFL Wild Card Round schedule
There are a total of six games in the Wild Card schedule between 12 teams. Here is the schedule of each game:
Monday, January 13
Game: Cleveland Browns vs Houston Texans
Time: 4:30 PM EST
Destination: NRG Stadium
Monday, January 13
Game: Miami Dolphins vs Kansas City Chiefs
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Destination: Arrowhead Stadium
Sunday, January 14
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills
Time: 1:00 PM EST
Destination: Highmark Stadium
Sunday, January 14
Game: Green Bay Packers vs Dallas Cowboys
Time: 4:30 PM EST
Destination: AT&T Stadium
Sunday, January 14
Game: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Destination: Ford Field
Monday, January 15
Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Time: 8:00 PM EST
Destination: Raymond James Stadium
TV and online streaming options for 2024 NFL Wild Card games
There are six games in the Wild Card round and while five games can be watched on ESPN, NBC, FOX, ABC, and CBS Sports, there's one game that you can only watch on Peacock. Therefore, if you don't have the Peacock channel on your TV, ask your cable operator to add it to your plan.
When it comes to watching the Wild card games, there are multiple options to spectate them online. You can use FuboTv to spectate the playoff games. On Fubo, you will find channels such as Fox, where you can enjoy your games. Apart from that DirectTv Stream is also an excellent option.
Moreover, other online streaming platforms to enjoy the playoff games include Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Vidgo. Coming back to cable channels, the games are also available on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. All the TV channels that broadcast the Wild Card games can be accessed through these streaming platforms.