Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final has been played 17 times since 1942, most recently in 2019, and before that in 2011, 2009, 2006, 2004, 2003, 2001, and ten times before the turn of the century.

However, not since 1945 has Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final been required after a club has taken a 3-0 lead in the series.

Not until Monday, when the Panthers and Edmonton Oilers play Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final at the Amerant Bank Arena.

Edmonton Oilers can make a record with the Stanley Cup win

If the Oilers win, they would become the first club since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs to win the Stanley Cup after trailing 3-0 in the Final. They are the only club since the 1945 Detroit Red Wings to force a Game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the Cup Final.

When the Oilers win, they will be remembered as the club who accomplished what appeared impossible. They will distinguish themselves from the dynastic Oilers, who won the Stanley Cup five times from 1984 to 1990.

They will stand apart from every other Stanley Cup champion in the NHL's modern history, which started in 1943-44 with the introduction of the center red line.

If the Panthers win, they will stop Edmonton's comeback and win the Stanley Cup for the first time in team history. With their win, they will avoid being on the wrong side of history.

They are 8-4 at home in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, while the Oilers are 7-5 on the road, including a 3-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks in Game 7 of the second round.

When does NHL Stanley Cup final start?

Game 7 of the Edmonton Oilers vs. Florida Panthers series is scheduled for Monday, June 24 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT live from the Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida. The Panthers represent all of South Florida, not just Sunrise or even adjacent Fort Lauderdale, as seen by the large audiences they've garnered throughout the playoffs.

The location is not difficult to get there in comparison to the rest of South Florida, and Panthers supporters have arrived early and full of excitement during Florida's march to the Stanley Cup Final.

Where can you watch the NHL Stanley Cup final?

ESPN.com and the ESPN app provide live streaming of games broadcast on ESPN. TNT games are available on TNTDrama.com and the TNT app, TBS games on TBS.com and the TBS app, and truTV games on truTV.com and the TruTV app. Max also allows you to watch games from TNT, TBS, and TruTV.

Also Read: Oilers Fan Kait, Who Went Viral For Flashing At NHL Game Signs With Playboy