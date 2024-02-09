2024 Super Bowl: How To Watch Chiefs vs. 49ers Online, Date, Time And Channel Details

It's the Super Bowl 2024 week and we are just days away from the biggest football event in America. The NFL Honors are announced , the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime show performers have also been announced and now it's just the game day that everyone is waiting for. Here's when the Chiefs vs 49ers are scheduled to face off in Super Bowl 58.

When is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 58 will take place on February 11 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. This time, the San Francisco 49ers will be going head-to-head with the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl 2024. The Chiefs vs 49ers match will be held at the Raiders Stadium. Interestingly, seeing the Chiefs' logo in their stadium didn't go well with some Raiders fans .

Also Read: Best 2024 Super Bowl Commercials: Most Buzzworthy Ads, Featuring Friends Reunion, Willie Nelson, Jenna Ortega

What time is the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl 58 or Kansas City Chiefs vs San Francisco 49ers is expected to kickstart at 6:30 ET. If you are in Las Vegas, that's the time the game will start in the stadium. Americans don't have to worry about the time zone but it can't be a factor of inconvenience for people living in other parts of the world.

Advertisement

In the UK, the Super Bowl 2024 starts at about 11:30 PM. In the United Arab Emirates, it's 3:30 AM. In Australia, the Super Bowl 58 is scheduled for 10:30 AM. While in India it's 5:00 AM. In most European countries such as Germany, the big game will start at 12:30 am on February 12.

Also Read: 2024 NFL Honors Winner List: Who won MVP, DPOY, OPOY, and other awards?

What channel is the 2024 Super Bowl on?

The Super Bowl 2024 will be aired live on CBS in the United States, and Paramount+ is its official streaming partner. If you're looking to catch the Super Bowl 58 on Cable TV, CBS Channel is the place to be. In case it's not included in your cable package, you can still watch it through different TV streaming platforms.

If you're in the US and have good reception, you can catch the Super Bowl 2024 broadcast for free on CBS over the air. Just grab an indoor antenna and connect it to any nearby TV. And if you're looking for a kid-friendly version of Super Bowl 58, you can check out Nickelodeon channel, or Univision for a Spanish-language broadcast.

Also Read: PHOTOS: Inside $2.5 Million Super Bowl 2024 Luxury Suite at Allegiant Stadium; See What It Looks Like

Where to stream the 2024 Super Bowl for free?

There's a platform where you can watch the Super Bowl 2024 for free. It's Paramount+. Paramount+ is the official streaming partner of the Super Bowl 58 and it allows you to enjoy the game for free, thanks to its free-trail feature. The platform offers a 7-day free trial that you can use to stream the Super Bowl 2024. Also, you can cancel the trials anytime!

Also Read: What Is The Black National Anthem At The Super Bowl?

Who's performing at the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will be taking the lead at the Super Bowl 2024 halftime show on February 11, at the Allegiant Stadium. With the Super Bowl 58, Usher will be making his debut performance in the big game. On September 24, 2023, Usher announced the news of becoming the headliner for the Super Bowl 2024 through his Instagram account.

Advertisement

Usher's upcoming performance at the Super Bowl 2024 Halftime is still a mystery. We know it will last for 15 minutes, no longer than that. Although the songs he will be performing remain unknown, Usher recently hinted that it won't be a solo performance . It's likely that he will bring some of his past collaborators to join him on the SB's stage.

Also Read: How to Watch Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2024? - TV and Live Streaming Details Inside!

Who is performing the national anthem at the 2024 Super Bowl?

Grammy-winning R&B Singer Andra Day will be performing the Black National Anthem during the Super Bowl 2024. The Black National Anthem is a song called Lift Every Voice and Sing, written by James Weldone in 1899. Last year, it was Sheryl Lee Ralph who sang the Black National Anthem at the Super Bowl 2023.

Also Read: After Super Bowl Logo Colors, New Conspiracy Theory Predicts Winner of Chiefs vs 49ers

Will Taylor Swift be at the Super Bowl?

There are various speculations regarding Taylor Swift's presence at the Super Bowl 2024. Right now, Travis Kelce's partner is in Japan, managing her schedule for the Eras Tour. It is anticipated that the Blank Space artist will depart from Japan on January 10, catching a direct flight to Las Vegas.

It will take her about 13 hours to reach Las Vegas, even more, if we include her travel to the Allegiant Stadium. But considering the Embassy of Japan’s assurance in regards to Taylor Swift's smooth journey to Las Vegas, we can assume she will be joining the fans for the Super Bowl 2024.

Also Read: How Long Have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Been Together? NFL Star Reveals Exactly When They Started Dating

2024 Super Bowl odds

Simple and straightforward answer to which team has a better chance of winning the Super Bowl 2024 is the San Francisco 49ers. The Kansas City Chiefs are known for their outstanding offense along with their ability to score in tight situations.

Advertisement

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers have one of the best defenses of this season. They have consistently stifled their opponents, which played a crucial role in getting them into the Super Bowl 58 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The extra edge the 49ers get is their versatile offense which is where the Chiefs struggle.

Also Read: 2024 Super Bowl Predictions Chiefs vs 49ers Odds and Predictions

How much are Super Bowl tickets?

With February 11 approaching, the Super Bowl 2024 tickets are getting higher in price and lower in availability. So how much do the Super Bowl 58 tickets cost ? According to TicketIQ, an average seat in the Allegiant Stadium costs about and around $10,026.

Advertisement

The Super Bowl 2024 tickets fall within the average price range, starting at $6300 and reaching as high as $44,000, according to StubHub. If you're looking for the priciest ticket for Super Bowl 58, it would cost you approximately $44,100, granting you access to the premium lounge. On the flip side, the cheapest ticket can be found for as low as $6300.