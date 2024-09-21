21-Year-Old AJ Griffin Steps Away From Basketball Amid Retirement Rumor; Rockets Agree Contract Buyout

The Houston Rockets and forward A.J. Griffin have reached an agreement on a contract buyout, marking an unexpected turn in the promising young player's career. The buyout, reported by the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan Feigen, is worth $250,000 and signifies a departure from the third year of Griffin's four-year, $17.1 million contract.

Griffin, the 16th overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft, has left the basketball world abuzz with speculation after reports emerged of his contemplation of stepping away from the game. The Athletic's Kelly Iko and Shams Charania revealed that Griffin has decided to walk away from basketball, forfeiting a substantial portion of the $3.9 million owed to him for the upcoming 2024-25 season, according to a team source.

The decision comes after a period of uncertainty and diminishing involvement in team activities. Despite appearing in five Summer League games and participating in voluntary workouts, Griffin's presence waned as training camp approached, prompting concerns about his commitment to the sport.

The Rockets, supportive of Griffin's personal circumstances, have stated that they understand and prioritize the player's well-being. As a result, the team has no immediate plans to fill the vacated roster spot and will exercise patience and flexibility in assessing future additions, as detailed by Iko and Charania.

Griffin's trajectory into the NBA was preceded by high expectations following his tenure with the Duke Blue Devils, where he showcased his talent and potential. His strong rookie season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 8.9 points and displaying shooting prowess, amplified the anticipation surrounding his career.

However, his second year saw a stark decline in opportunities, culminating in a trade to the Rockets following the 2024 NBA draft. The Rockets had envisioned incorporating Griffin into their youthful core with hopes of propelling the team toward playoff contention. His decision to distance himself from the sport has raised questions about the future of his career and left the Rockets without his anticipated contributions.

From a 5-star high school prospect to a first-round NBA pick, Griffin's journey has been closely followed by fans and analysts. His decision to step away from basketball at this juncture has added an unexpected twist to his story.

