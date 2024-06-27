2K to Remove Dr Disrespect from NBA 2K24 Amid Twitch Ban Controversy

In June 2020, Twitch banned Guy Beahm, known as Dr Disrespect, for reasons that remained undisclosed until recently. Beahm revealed on June 25, 2024, that the ban came about because he sent inappropriate" private messages to a minor via Twitch's Whisper feature.

The controversial YouTube personality Dr DisRespect, once equated with Josh Giddey by NBA fans, is reportedly being removed from NBA 2K24's video game series in an imminent update. This development emerged a day after the internet celebrity addressed his 2020 Twitch ban's surrounding scandals in an X post, confessing to sending unsuitable texts to a minor.

Dr Disrespect's fallout and removal from NBA 2K23 and gaming community

NBA 2K23, a popular gaming platform, once showcased a quest line and character based on the online persona of Dr Disrespect, which players could engage with. The San Francisco 49ers, Dr Disrespect's favorite NFL team, also had an association with him but have since severed their connection.

Dr Disrespect has faced increasing isolation from numerous brands following allegations of him s*xting a minor in 2017. An ex-employee of Twitch put forth these claims, stating the platform, which Amazon owns, banned the content creator due to his minor texting scandal.

Dexerto reported that 2K's representatives announced they would remove Dr Disrespect's likeness and character from the game via a forthcoming patch in Season 9. Despite this information, the character remains in the game at the launch of Season 9.

Moreover, 2K isn't the only gaming company distancing itself from Dr Disrespect. Midnight Society, a company co-started by the content creator and three other esports veterans in 2021, ended its association with the controversial figure, as declared in a post on X.

