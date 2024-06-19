Major League Baseball, a professional baseball organization in North America, has sets of rules to make players aware of which things are allowed and which aren’t while competing in the competition. The same goes for players’ accessories that they bring or wear on the field.

Accessories such as batting gloves, helmets, gears, etc play an important role in player performance, safety, and style. While many gears are allowed and even encouraged, there are strict rules regarding their use to ensure fairness and adherence to the game's traditions.

However, there have been a few instances when players picked the wrong accessories, resulting in the banning of the end product. Let us brief you about these accessories while also mentioning the details of those occasions.

3 accessories banned in MLB

1. Jazz Chisholm’s ice cream gloves

Jazz Chisholm’s partnership with ARiA Collective in 2022 introduced brand new ice cream-styled gloves for the 26-year-old player.

However, in early spring 2022, the gloves were prohibited by the MLB, citing that the white color on the tips of gloves is not allowed while competing. This is considerable as the white tip would make it hard to see the ball.

Thus the gloves got banned, resulting in the then newly launched glove company replacing the white vanilla color with a blue/black version.

2. Sean Doolittle rainbow shoes

Sean Doolittle wore rainbow color shoes in 2019 to support the LGBTQ community. He debuted red Adidas cleats and drew a trans flag on his left shoe whereas he drew a rainbow on his right shoe at Pride Community Night.

Nevertheless, MLB did not allow the player to wear it on the field. According to their primary rules for baseball shoes, “At least 51% of players' shoes must include the team's colors.”

Since the color did not match the criteria, they were banned.

3. George Pratt pine tar in the bat

George Pratt once decided to put pine tar in the bat for more grip. Generally, putting pine tar in the bat is not allowed to maintain a level playing field for all players.

However, MLB does allow a player to do so as long as it covers less than 18 inches. Pratt bought the bat and the pine tar did not fit in the criteria. Although he played the game, the other players soon called back his home run.

Indeed, MLB has strict rules when it comes to the players' gear. All of these moments quickly resulted in the banning of the wrong accessories that the players came up with.

