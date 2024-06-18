3 Key Reasons Behind Boston Celtics' Title Win Over Dallas Mavericks

The Boston Celtics defeated the Dallas Mavericks 106-88 to win their 18th championship in their legendary history. The YouTube TV-presented NBA Finals consisted of five games, with the elimination round virtually assured from the beginning as the Celtics looked obsessed with winning their 18th title.

We will be looking at three reasons instrumental to the Boston Celtics lifting the NBA title after 16 years.

1. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown magic for the Celtics

In a style that embodied this team's spirit, the Celtics won the championship on Monday thanks to a combined total of 52 points, 16 rebounds, and 17 assists from Tatum and Brown.

Before they could terrorize defenses together, Tatum and Brown—who were drafted in consecutive years—had to mature together, get to know one another's habits, and establish a common ground. Furthermore, the ultimate reward eluded them even after they developed into a dangerous duo for years, but not anymore.

2. Most Valuable President- Brad Stevens

The Most Valuable President (MVP) of the Finals was an overwhelming winner, with all questions answered. Stevens has made a significant career transition from coaching to the pinnacle of his field.

Holiday was the signing that looked and felt like the final piece of the puzzle after missing out on winning the title in the last few years. Holiday was brought in through a trade that involved Damian Lillard going to the Milwaukee Bucks, but we don’t have to guess who is having the last laugh now.

3. Coming of age for Joe Mazzulla

Stevens' choice to promote an assistant coach without any prior NBA head coaching experience was the only dubious one. However, here's an explanation: the majority, if not all, of the unemployed candidates were gone when the Celtics and Ime Udoka parted ways in the fall of 2023, just before camp.

Stevens assigned the position to Mazzulla, who was familiar with the team but still had to deal with some growing pains. In the Eastern Conference Finals of 2023, those proved costly as the Celtics fell short against the Heat, who were seeded lower.

Mazzulla, who will turn 36 in two weeks, acknowledged that he had made mistakes in strategy and rotation. He pressed all the right buttons, or enough of them anyway, and hired Sam Cassell for the bench. We all know how that turned out to be as the assistant manager from yesteryears is now an NBA Champion.

