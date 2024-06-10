3 Key Reasons Behind Celtics' Domination of Mavs in Game 2 of NBA Finals

As the NBA finals started, the firm favorites Celtics showed everyone why they are touted to win their 18th NBA title by beating the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics were in no mood to let the Mavs breathe in game 2 after decimating them in game 1 at TD Garden. The Mavericks started the first quarter well but after that, it was all Celtics.

We will look at the three reasons behind the dominating win for the Celtics in game 2 at home.

1. Jrue Holiday on fire

Jrue Holiday carried the Celtics offense almost singlehandedly in the first half when others were still trying to settle down and adjust to the game's pace. Holiday shot 11-for-14, scoring a team-high 26 points without a turnover for the second straight game. He scored 17 points in the first half. In addition to those 26 points, he also collected 11 rebounds in the game.

2. The Celtics’ defense showing up big-time

The Mavericks were unable to take control of either of these two games at any point due to Boston's defensive rotations and switches, presence in the paint, and unexpected double-teams.

“They are pretty, pretty amazing on defense,” even Doncic admitted.

3. Doncic needs help offensively

Doncic accepted responsibility for Game 2's outcome, claiming he committed too many turnovers (eight) and missed too many free throws (four). That is a little over the top. Despite his shortcomings, Luka was excellent as always, finishing with 32 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists, four steals, and a persistent threat to Boston.

The absence of help was the real problem. And when you consider that Luka isn't entirely well—he has pain in his legs and chest—this becomes even more apparent. It's difficult for Luka to play 42 minutes, scoring 23 points in the first half compared to his teammates' 28 points, and still have energy left for the fourth quarter.

Tim Hardaway Jr., who was once the team's first player off the bench but is now squinting from his vantage point deep down the rotation, may need to be dusted off by coach Kidd.

