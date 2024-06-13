3 Key Reasons Behind Celtics' Victory Against Mavericks in Game 3 of NBA Finals

Game 3 of the NBA Finals had a lot of drama but not the result that Dallas Mavericks wanted as now they are just one loss away from losing the NBA finals. The Dallas Mavericks, down 21 points, turned tornado and ripped through a 22-2 run but couldn’t get over the line as Luka Doncic fouled out with 4:12 minutes left on the clock. We will look at three reasons why the Celtics were able to win the game in Dallas.

1. Jayson Tatum had his best game of the series

Tatum didn’t play according to his capabilities in the first two games but the Celtics star brought his A game in the third game and scored 31 points to lead the C’s to a 3-0 lead. He scored 20 of his 31 points in the first half and constantly countered each overthrow attempt by the Mavericks to assume a big lead.

2. Jaylen Brown’s good form continues

Brown was phenomenal once again in the game. The superstar had a slow first half but picked it up strongly in the second half and finished the game with 30 points. Brown said, “I think this team has trusted me, especially in this playoff and those moments to be who I am. I felt like I’ve been able to deliver just by being patient and poised. Those opportunities have presented themselves, and I’ve been able to take advantage of them.

He added, “But we were able to make plays and find a way to win. And we’ve been in those positions, and we’ve lost. It was great to overcome that with my brother, Jayson, and with our team. That was special.”

3. Mavericks supporting cast failed again

Mavs coach Jason Kidd blew the dust-off Tim Hardaway Jr. and gave him extended Game 3 minutes, a move that could only be described as desperate. Hardaway played just 27 minutes in this series after being removed from the lineup months prior.

But Kidd was reaching for explanations, which is what happens when the role players' roll call, again, came up mostly empty. Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington, Dereck Lively II, and Derrick Jones Jr. were the players who consistently came through for Doncic during the postseason, but they couldn’t do the same in the first 3 games so far.

