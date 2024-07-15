3 Notable NBA Stars Who are Looking for New Contracts as Free Agents featuring John Wall

Among the NBA veterans in Las Vegas this week hoping to regain entry into the league is five-time All-Star and former No. 1 overall pick John Wall. Wall stated he is looking for a new NBA home during his Sunday appearance on ESPN's Summer League broadcast. Wall hasn't been on a roster since February 2023.

What did Wall say?

Wall said, "My focus is to still work hard and come here and network and be around teams. Whatever role it is, I’m willing to accept. If it’s going to a team and being a vet and teaching the young guys how to be a point guard, just to help, that’s a development I’m willing to do."

Wall’s Journey

After battling a string of leg injuries, including a ruptured Achilles, Wall—who once led the league in assists and averaged 20 points per game—hasn't participated in more than 41 games in a season since 2016–17. In 2022–23, he made 34 appearances for the Clippers; however, his shooting percentages (.408/.303/.681) were significantly lower than his career averages, and he has become less defensively adept. At the 2023 deadline, the 33-year-old was traded from Los Angeles to Houston; a few days later, the Rockets waived him.

Isiah Thomas:

Isaiah Thomas, another former All-Star guard who has had difficulty maintaining a regular NBA roster spot in recent years, also made an appearance on ESPN's Sunday broadcast, where he informed Cassidy Hubbarth that he is still looking for a new contract despite concluding the Suns' season. Thomas played in the NBA for the first time in two years during his time with Phoenix in March and April.

Advertisement

Thomas said, "I’m a free agent right now. (I’m) talking to a few teams trying to see what the best opportunity is down the line. I want to play a year or two more. Just staying on the slow grind. Staying patiently ready. Knowing that I can impact an organization whether I play or not, and be super impactful every day. So I’m just waiting for the call."

Like Wall, Thomas has been hindered by injuries ever since he last participated in a full NBA season in 2016–17; in his case, a hip problem kept him out of the game for several years. He has only appeared in 115 NBA games overall in the seven years since he averaged 28.9 points per game in 76 starts for Boston in 2016–17.

Bruno Caboclo

According to a report from Mozzart Sport, former NBA first-round pick Bruno Caboclo, who has not played since 2020–21, is also in Vegas seeking an NBA offer.

Advertisement

Although Caboclo, a 6-foot-9 forward, never became a consistent role player in the NBA, he has succeeded in Europe, being named to the All-EuroCup Second Team and leading Ratiopharm Ulm to a German League (Basketball Bundesliga) title in 2023. Although he has been at odds with the Serbian team and doesn't seem to be planning to return, the 28-year-old is still technically under contract with KK Partizan, according to Mozzart Sport.

ALSO READ: Denver Nuggets' Interested in Signing Russell Westbrook Reveals NBA Insider; DETAILS Inside