3 Players Indiana Pacers Should Look at for Next Season to Win NBA Title

Indian Pacers thrilled fans with their fast-paced basketball throughout the regular season as well as the playoffs. However, the Boston Celtics were too hot to handle for the young Pacers team.

Now that the offseason has arrived, the Pacers need to get back together and bolster their team to go farther in the playoffs the following season. Indiana could go from being Eastern Conference finalists to real contenders for the championship with three significant trades.

ALSO READ: Pacers at Celtics Game 2: Three Ways Pacers Can Make a Comeback Against the Celtics

3. Signing Mikal Bridges

The Pacers took a lot of people by surprise when they signed Siakam before the trade deadline. It's time for them to set even higher goals now. The Pacers are moving quickly because Tyrese Haliburton has already been paid and Siakam's extension is about to happen.

Mikal Bridges would change everything. He is a perfect third option behind Siakam and Haliburton. His defensive ferocity would also flourish in this capacity. The lighter load would also increase his offensive efficiency. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

2. Acquiring Andrew Wiggins

Even if Siakam re-signs and Myles Turner at the center offers excellent three-point shooting and shot-blocking, they still require a distinctive two-way wing. Walker and Bennedict Mathurin have potential, but Indiana might not want to wait for these players to reach their full potential when their main players are already in their prime.

Advertisement

The Pacers would hedge their bets by trading for Andrew Wiggins if they are unable to acquire Bridges. Even with a high salary and a dismal last season, Wiggins has a lot of rebound potential. It wasn’t a long time back that he played a crucial role in the Warriors championship run.

1. Dream big and trade for Paul George

One name that a lot of teams are looking to add to their roster is Paul George and the Indiana Pacers should be number one in that list. The Pacers need to make a big offseason acquisition if they hope to maintain their position as a title contender the following year and there are only a few names bigger than Paul George in NBA right now.

Paul George's return to Indiana is an interesting option. This reunion would give the Pacers a compelling storyline and cover the wing gap. To acquire George, Indiana would have to send the Clippers valuable assets in a sign-and-trade. It's not a sure thing, but it's still an interesting scenario for the offseason.

ALSO READ: 2024 NBA Finals: 3 Players to Watch Out For in Celtics-Mavericks Showdown ft Luka Doncic