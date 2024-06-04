3 Players Who Knicks Can Target After 2024 NBA Playoff Loss ft Donovan Mitchell

During the 2023–24 NBA season, the New York Knicks arguably assembled the deepest roster in the league. Even so, it was insufficient to make up for all of the injury absences that surely had a part in their 130-109 second-round loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 that knocked them out of the playoffs.

We will look at the three players the Knicks can target for the upcoming season to challenge the NBA title.

3. Donovan Mitchell

It's possible that until the New York native dons blue and orange, the Donovan Mitchell-Knicks relationship will continue to be a topic of conversation. He has a $37.1 million player option for 2025–2026, according to Spotrac, so the team could try waiting to court him in free agency next summer. However, there's always a chance he will sign an extension (with Cleveland or any other trade destination) before then.

The Knicks shouldn't even attempt to wait if they are certain that Mitchell is the final piece in the puzzle. He is undeniably a star, and having him and Jalen Brunson in the same backcourt would force the other defense to choose between many pick-your-poison plays.

2. Kevin Durant

Although unlikely, a Durant deal is not out of the question. The Knicks will undoubtedly be vying for the four-time scoring champion, just as they did in 2019 when he switched teams and joined the Brooklyn Nets from the Golden State Warriors.

One of the stars in this league who fits the mold the best is Durant. He provides nearly equal offensive value with or without the ball because he can make shots against anyone and excels at catch-and-shoot opportunities (43.9 percent from three, according to NBA.com). In addition, he is a versatile defender with the necessary length and instincts to be a devastating help-side shot-blocker.

1. Paul George

Paul George has the option to become a free agent this summer. According to Spotrac, all he would need to do is turn down his $48.8 million player option for the upcoming season to sign a longer, even more lucrative deal with the Clippers or another suitor.

George would be a perfect fit on this roster. He can play both primary and support roles and offers similar suffocating defense with a wider offensive arsenal, making him essentially a turbocharged version of OG Anunoby.

