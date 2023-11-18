3 possible jaw-dropping twists: WWE Survivor Series 2023 endings that will leave you stunned

WWE is gearing up to host its final pay-per-view of the year with the highly anticipated Survivor Series War Games 2023. The live event is set to take place in Chicago on November 25th, featuring a lineup of five announced matches.

Among the exciting matchups are two War Games battles, including a Women's War Game from SmackDown and a Men's War Game from the Red Brand. The Men's War Game match will see The Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre facing off against Team Seth Rollins, consisting of Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and a mystery partner.

Adding to the intensity, two champions from Monday Night Raw will defend their titles on the Survivor Series War Games pay-per-view. Intercontinental Champion Gunther is set to go head-to-head with The Miz for his coveted title, while Raw Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will defend her championship against Zoey Stark.

The card promises to deliver a slew of surprises, with speculations of shocking returns, including the highly anticipated comebacks of CM Punk, Randy Orton, and more. This event is poised to be the most thrilling and shocking card of the year.

Three shocking ending predictions for Survivor Series 2023

The Survivor Series sure has a rich history, and the addition of the War Games theme definitely spices things up. With the anticipation building for the 37th edition and the second installment featuring the War Games theme, it's clear that WWE is pulling out all the stops.

Last year's debut of the War Games theme at Survivor Series 2022 must have left fans hungry for more surprises and intense showdowns. Looks like Survivor Series 2023 is gearing up to be a memorable and shock-filled extravaganza.

Randy Orton returns but with a twist

Apex predator former WWE champion Randy Orton has been out of the ring for almost 1 year now. Orton was out due to his back injury. And according to rumors he is fit to come back and compete. He was caught in the WWE performance center in September.

At Men Wars Games team Seth Rollins still needs one partner to face Judgement Day and Drew McIntyre. Rhodes can be the one to call back up for his team his former tag team partner from their faction Legacy Randy Orton.

The twist at the end of the match will be Randy Orton turning his back on his own teammates, especially Cody Rhodes. Then WWE can build the most awaited rivalry of Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes.

CM Punk return

The best in the world, CM Punk is currently the most talked about free agent in the whole professional wrestling industry. Punk last wrestled in WWE at Royal Rumble 2014. He was released from AEW for a few months.

Since then his return rumors in WWE are at an all-time high. CM Punk can make his surprising return to the company as the fifth member of team Seth Rollins. And at the end can betray Seth Rollins and possibly build a rivalry for WrestleMania 40.

Damian Priest cash in

Damian Priest won the 2023 Money in the Bank briefcase. And he can cash in his money in the bank contract anytime anywhere any champion of his choice to earn a direct shot at Championship. At the end of the match Damian Priest can cash in his Money in the Bank contract and can capture Seth Rollins’s Heavyweight Championship.

