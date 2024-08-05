3 Reasons Roman Reigns Vs. The Rock Must Happen At WrestleMania 41

A dream match between Roman Reigns and The Rock was seemingly possible at WrestleMania 40 when the latter returned to WWE after years to have a steady run for a few months. Even though the Great One thought of challenging the Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Championship at the grandest stage of them all, the negative fan reaction encouraged the company to alter the plan.

Instead, WWE went with the direction of Cody Rhodes finishing the story, ditching the possibility of the dream encounter to determine the Head of the Table. The question now remains whether the Bloodline members will face off next year.

A match of this magnitude could break all the box office records, similar to what John Cena Vs. The Rock match did. Through this article, we analyze the reason these two behemoths should have the dream battle at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

3) Canceled last time

The earlier reports upon The Rock's return to the ring suggested that WWE was planning the mega clash between The Rock and Roman Reigns at the biggest carnival of professional wrestling this year. However, the timing of his return wasn't right.

By the time it was announced that The Rock would be facing Reigns, Cody Rhodes had already won the Royal Rumble, pointing towards the champion to hint at the big match. Following The Great One's comeback, a match between the cousins was strangely announced by Cody Rhodes, disappointing a majority of fans who were hoping for Cody to finish the story.

Next year, the scenario will be different. WWE should have the proper time to build up this big clash. A babyface Roman Reigns facing the wicked Final Boss would be a gift for the fans.

2) Do not need to keep the title on the line

Had the match between Roman Reigns and The Rock taken place last year, it would have been an Undisputed WWE Championship match. Hence, the focus of the match would have been on the gold.

Next year, however, the two megastars could have a conflict without the need to keep the title on the line. Cody Rhodes is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, while Gunther is the new World Heavyweight Championship. Prestigious titles help elevate new talents.

As both Reigns and The Rock are veterans, they do not need a title to produce an incredible rivalry. The battle could be identical to The Rock Vs. Hulk Hogan or The Rock Vs. John Cena without the need for any title on the line.

1) Determine the Head of the Table

During a promo last year, The Rock said he would like to determine the Head of the Table of The Bloodline, planting seeds for the rivalry with Roman Reigns. Solo Sikoa has been claiming to be Bloodline's new leader, but he is a long way from attaining The Rock's legacy.

In the contest to crown the original Head of the Table, The Rock and Roman Reigns would be two worthy names, and a platform like WrestleMania would be an ideal place for them to settle the score.

Hence, the Brahma Bull and the Tribal Chief must battle at the Show of Shows to determine the ultimate head of the table of the Anoa'i family and the Bloodline.