3 Reasons Why Boston Celtics Won't Win NBA Title in 2024

With an NBA-best 64-18 record at the end, the Celtics were seven wins better than the next-best team and fourteen wins superior to the Eastern Conference's second-place squad. In terms of offensive rating, net rating, scoring margin, made 3-pointers, and fewest turnovers, Boston set team records.

The Celtics are the clear favorites to win the NBA Finals and capture a record 18th championship, but there are several potential roadblocks that could prevent the team from making it to the postseason. We will look at 3 reasons that can stop them from winning the title this season.

Bad 3-Point Shooting Can Derail Their Game

Celtics are the best team in the league in terms of 3-point shooting percentage. They have made 1,351 3-pointers this season, which is 12 fewer than the Golden State Warriors' league record from the previous year. Boston was second only to the Oklahoma City Thunder (38.9 percent) in 3-point shooting percentage.

According to Stathead, the Celtics' record this season when they made 15 or more 3-pointers in a game was 54-9. In the 19 games where they attempted 14 or fewer 3-pointers, the Celtics record was 10-9. In the recent game 3 against the Cavs, the Celtics had a rough night against them over the 3-point arc and they ended up losing the game by a huge margin, they can't afford that if they have to win the championship.

The Problem in Closing Out Games

Although there are many other ways to define clutch, the NBA typically uses the following definition: "Five minutes left in a game and the score is within five points." Using the NBA's default parameters, the Celtics actually had the fourth-best net rating (15.4) in clutch situations this season and were 21-12 overall.

When the Celtics were tied or trailing by three or fewer points in the final ten seconds of a game (fourth quarter or overtime) this season, they shot 3-of-15 as a team (basically a one-possession game). Tatum shot 1 of 7 and Brown shot 1 of 3 in those circumstances. That's not good at all.

Tough Matchup vs. Western Conference Champion

The Celtics are on the verge of getting to the conference finals. If they advance past the Eastern Conference, Boston may face serious challenges from a couple of the probable Western Conference winners.

The only team in the league to win their season series against the Celtics is the reigning champion Denver Nuggets. On January 19 in Boston, the Nuggets defeated the Celtics 102-100; on March 7, in Denver, they triumphed 115-109. In those games, the star combination of Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Nuggets outperformed Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown of the Celtics by a significant margin.

Tatum shot 37.8 percent from three-point range in the Celtics' 30.4 percent 3-point shooting against the Nuggets. It was hardly surprising that Denver performed much better in the clutch during the season series. Not every team can afford to have as many big men and versatile defenders as the Nuggets do, so they have those advantages over the Celtics.